Aviation

From Aviation to Tech: Halynne Shi's Unconventional Career Journey

By: BNN Correspondents
Published: December 31, 2023 at 3:01 pm EST
From Aviation to Tech: Halynne Shi’s Unconventional Career Journey

Product manager at Spotify, Halynne Shi has had a career journey that’s far from conventional. From the aviation industry to the tech world, Shi has navigated her career trajectory with agility and resilience. A graduate in International Relations, Shi initially harbored dreams of becoming a diplomat but eventually found herself in International Business. Her career took off at Changi Airport Group, the organization behind the world’s top-rated airport.

Wings at Changi Airport Group

At Changi Airport Group, Shi not only functioned in business development but also in e-commerce operations. Her tenure here was a period of exponential learning and growth, providing her with insights into the airline industry’s complexities and the global stage. The diverse roles she held at Changi Airport Group offered her a rich understanding of business development, marketing, and operations.

Plunge into the Tech World

After several years in the aviation sector, Shi was ready for a new challenge and transitioned into the tech industry. She joined Shopback, a popular shopping and rewards platform, as a product manager. Despite having no formal technical training, Shi discovered that her skills acquired at Changi Airport Group were transferable to her new role. The transition, as Shi describes, was difficult but ultimately rewarding, as she learned to harness her unique experiences and skills in an unfamiliar industry.

Contrasting Realms

Shi contrasts the highly regulated aviation space at Changi Airport with the faster-paced, less regulated environment of e-commerce at Shopback. In the teeming tech world, Shi found she had more autonomy and was closer to key decision-makers than in her previous role. This shift in her career not only changed her perspective but also brought unique opportunities and challenges, making her career journey a compelling tale of adaptation and growth.

Today, Shi continues to redefine her career path at Spotify as a product manager, drawing from her valuable experiences in both the aviation and tech industries. She underscores the importance of being open to change and leveraging one’s unique experiences to succeed in any field. Shi’s career journey is a testament to her resilience and adaptability, demonstrating that unconventional paths can lead to rewarding destinations.

Aviation
