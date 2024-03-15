French Shipping Magnate Saade Acquires BFM TV, Expanding Media Empire

French shipping tycoon Rodolphe Saade's company, CMA CGM, has inked a deal to acquire France's leading rolling news channel, BFM TV, from Patrick Drahi's Altice group for €1.55 billion. Announced on Friday, the transaction marks a significant expansion of Saade's media business in France, while also offering financial relief to Altice, burdened by debt amidst rising interest rates. This strategic move is set to reshape the French media landscape, as billionaires continue to extend their influence over the nation's news outlets.

Advertisment

Strategic Acquisition in a Competitive Landscape

BFM TV, known for its dominance in the French news sector since the 2010s, has become a staple in public spaces and a key player in shaping the media narrative. The acquisition by Saade, who has previously ventured into media with the launch of a Sunday newspaper, signals a further consolidation of media power among France's elite. This move is particularly noteworthy against the backdrop of the growing competition from CNews, owned by billionaire Vincent Bollore, which challenges BFM TV's liberal stance with its hard-right leanings. Saade's investment is seen as an attempt to offer a "nuanced" perspective in a media environment increasingly polarized by extremist views.

Financial Implications and Future Ambitions

Advertisment

The purchase price, reflecting a multiple of 14 times Altice Media’s core profit, underscores the value placed on media influence and power in France. Media consultant Philippe Bailly notes the deal's generosity, attributing it to Saade's ambition to quickly ascend as a leading media group. The acquisition is part of CMA CGM's broader strategy to diversify its portfolio, leveraging the windfall from a post-COVID shipping boom to invest in media, including stakes in other French newspapers and TV networks. Altice, on the other hand, views this sale as an opportunity to reduce its significant debt, hoping to regain creditor confidence in its financial stability.

Regulatory Approval and Industry Reactions

The deal, pending regulatory approval, is expected to close during the summer. It has stirred mixed reactions, with some viewing it as a positive step towards creating a more balanced media landscape, while others express concern over the concentration of media ownership. Saade has requested Altice Media's current management team to stay on, signaling a desire for continuity. Industry analysts, like Paolo Pescatore, suggest that while the deal may placate Altice shareholders, it highlights the broader challenges telecom companies face, necessitating comprehensive turnaround plans.

As the transaction moves towards completion, its implications on the French media and telecommunications landscape will be closely watched. The consolidation of media assets by shipping magnates like Saade not only reflects the evolving dynamics of French business and media but also raises questions about the future of independent journalism in an era of billionaire-owned news outlets. As France grapples with these changes, the impact on public discourse, media diversity, and the broader societal implications remains to be seen.