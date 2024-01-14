en English
Business

FreeWheel’s ‘Designing a Better Ad Pod’ Study: Optimizing Ad Breaks for Better Viewer Experience and Brand Impact

By: Salman Khan
Published: January 13, 2024 at 9:39 pm EST
FreeWheel’s ‘Designing a Better Ad Pod’ Study: Optimizing Ad Breaks for Better Viewer Experience and Brand Impact

In a concerted effort to improve the advertising viewer experience and brand impact, ad-tech platform FreeWheel, in partnership with MediaScience, has unveiled the findings from the Viewer Experience Lab initiative. The study, titled ‘Designing a Better Ad Pod,’ has been a beacon of light for publishers and brands in navigating the ever-evolving streaming and connected TV advertising landscape. Its practical insights serve as a guide to reducing subscription churn and offering an effective way for brands to connect with viewers.

Groundbreaking Study with 700 Viewers

The comprehensive research involved 700 viewers, who were subjected to programming with varying ad pod lengths, durations, and frequencies. The objective was to understand the optimal balance between viewer experience and ad recall.

Key Findings of the Report

Findings from the research suggest that ad pods of 2 minutes or less are optimal, and maintaining consistent ad lengths within pods results in a better sentiment among viewers. Moreover, two to three ad pods per 30-minute program emerged as the ideal formula to balance recall and viewer favorability.

Implications for the Advertising Industry

These insights offer tremendous potential for both publishers and brands. On one hand, publishers can leverage this knowledge to minimize viewer churn, increasing viewer engagement and retention. On the other hand, brands get an actionable blueprint for connecting more effectively with their audiences, thereby amplifying their brand impact.

Mark McKee of FreeWheel emphasized that this groundbreaking research is merely the beginning of more detailed studies to follow. The ongoing endeavor seeks to refine ad strategies, making them more efficient and viewer-friendly in the context of the rapidly changing streaming and connected TV advertising landscape.

Business
Salman Khan

Salman Khan is BNN's esteemed International Sports Correspondent, capitalizing on his expertise and ICC certification to deliver comprehensive reports in the sports sector. He has notable experience covering significant events including the 2019 World Cup and the 2022 Asia Cup. His exemplary work has been recognized with awards such as the 2021 Emerging Star Award, reflecting his commitment to sports journalism. Leveraging his widespread understanding of and passion for sports, Salman offers a unique and engaging perspective in his reports, making him an integral part of BNN's sports journalism team.

