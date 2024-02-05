Freetown City Council: The Crucial Role of Property Rates and Business Licenses

In a city where property rates and business licenses constitute a hefty 60% of the City Council's own-source income, the significance of prompt payment cannot be stressed enough. This is the narrative in Sierra Leone's capital, Freetown, where the city council relies heavily on these payments to deliver much-needed services to residents and businesses.

Freetown's Lifeline

Freetown's lifeline, both economically and structurally, lies in the hands of its residents and business entities. The city's infrastructure, services, and transformation heavily depend on the timely payment of property rates and business licenses. These two sources alone make up the lion's share of Freetown City Council's own-source revenue, underlining their critical role in the city's functioning and growth.

The Role of Citizens

The role of each citizen and business in Freetown is more than just being a resident or commercial entity. It's about active participation in the city's transformation, a fact emphasized by Mayor Yvonne Aki-Sawyerr. The Mayor encourages all Freetonians to contribute to the city's growth and development by paying their property rates and business licenses promptly. This simple act of compliance has far-reaching implications, positively impacting the entire city.

A City on the Move

With demand notes for property rates and business licenses currently being distributed, this moment signifies a crucial juncture in Freetown's transformation. The City Council's efforts are not just about collecting revenue; they are about instilling a sense of pride and responsibility in each Freetonian. It's about creating a city that reflects the aspirations and ambitions of its residents, a city on the move.