Fredrik Erlandsson Appointed to Lead Communications and Investor Relations at NIBE Industrier AB

Fredrik Erlandsson, an industry veteran with 13 years of experience at the Thule Group, has been appointed as the Head of Corporate Communications and Investor Relations at NIBE Industrier AB. Erlandsson’s significant contribution to Thule’s evolution into a global lifestyle brand and his successful handling of communication efforts since its 2014 listing have positioned him well for his new role at NIBE. He will be taking the reins from Christel Fritiofsson, a stalwart at NIBE since its 1997 listing and a 45-year company veteran.

Fritiofsson’s Legacy and Continued Role

Despite reducing her work hours, Fritiofsson will continue to serve as the Board secretary, bringing her extensive knowledge and experience to benefit the company. She has been instrumental in handling Investor Relations at NIBE since its 1997 listing and has seen the company through multiple stages of growth and expansion.

CEO Lindquist’s Outlook

Gerteric Lindquist, NIBE Industrier AB’s Managing Director and CEO, expressed enthusiasm about Erlandsson’s appointment. Lindquist is particularly looking forward to leveraging Erlandsson’s expertise to further enhance NIBE’s external communications and investor relations. The CEO is confident that Erlandsson’s contributions will strengthen the company’s reputation, particularly in showcasing its technical prowess and commercial success.

NIBE Industrier AB: A Snapshot

NIBE Industrier AB, a leading player in the energy technology sector, is part of the NIBE Group—an international organization focusing on eco-friendly and energy-efficient solutions. The company operates across three business areas: Climate Solutions, Element, and Stoves. With a workforce of 21,300 employees and over SEK 40 billion in sales for 2022, NIBE has seen significant growth. The company has been publicly traded on Nasdaq Nordic since 1997 and on the SIX Swiss Exchange since 2011.