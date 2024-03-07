Frank Brown's Minuteman Franchise Champions Diversity and Community in Minneapolis

Just west of Interstate 94 in North Minneapolis, Frank Brown's 30,000-square-foot building stands as a beacon of diversity and community support. Housing a Minuteman printing franchise, Brown has shifted the narrative by forming a management team reflective of the community's diversity, challenging industry norms.

Breaking Barriers in Business

Brown's journey in the printing business began in 1988, evolving from an accounting clerk to a business owner with a strong advocacy for diversity. His experiences with systemic barriers and lack of representation in the industry propelled him to adopt a business model that not only fosters inclusivity but also actively supports individuals with criminal records. By setting a minimum wage above the standard and prioritizing hiring from within the community, Brown's Minuteman franchise serves as a model for equitable business practices.

Advocacy and Action

Throughout his career, Brown has been an advocate for social justice, contributing to significant legislative changes and community initiatives. His activism, particularly in supporting ban-the-box legislation, exemplifies his commitment to creating opportunities for those marginalized by systemic injustices. This ethos is mirrored in his business operations, where he emphasizes fair wages, diversity in hiring, and support for local non-profits, ensuring his enterprise operates as a force for positive change in Minneapolis.

Future Aspirations and Community Impact

Looking ahead, Brown envisions expanding his impact by integrating educational programs and internships for local high school students. This initiative aims to expose young individuals to the innovative and digital aspects of the printing industry, challenging preconceived notions and sparking interest in technological careers. Brown's efforts not only contribute to the economic vitality of North Minneapolis but also reinforce the role of African American business owners as pivotal community leaders, dedicated to uplifting and empowering future generations.

Frank Brown's story is more than a business success; it's a testament to the power of leadership, vision, and community advocacy. As he looks to the future, his commitment to diversity, equity, and inclusion will undoubtedly continue to inspire and effect change, both within the industry and beyond.