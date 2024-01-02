France’s ESG Overhaul: A Major Shift for European Investment Landscape

In a monumental move that underscores its commitment to environmental standards, the French government has taken a decisive step that is set to radically shift the landscape of European ESG (Environmental, Social, and Governance) funds. Issuing a clarion call for responsible investing, France has mandated that funds bearing the “socially responsible” ISR label will be prohibited from investing in companies involved in the exploration, development, or refining of new hydrocarbon resources from 2025.

A Hard Line on Fossil Fuels

Under the new regulations, companies engaged in the development of coal or unconventional hydrocarbons will be subject to closure. This policy is expected to spur the divestment of billions of euros worth of fossil fuel-related assets in 2024 – a clear and explicit realignment of France’s investment focus towards more sustainable ventures. The move signals a significant progression in France’s devotion to ecological standards, potentially instigating a considerable transformation in the composition of ESG fund portfolios across Europe.

As noted by Hortense Beoy from Morningstar, the revised regulations will pose a challenge for investors who have traditionally included oil and gas companies in their portfolios. The new policy will restrict these companies, which typically seek to replace production from depleting fields with new developments, from being viable investment options going forward.

Wider Implications for European Industry

The new regulations are part of a broader reshaping of business practices in France and across Europe. The French government has also revised legislation regarding ecological bonuses, favoring European industry by excluding Chinese electric vehicle manufacturers from incentives. Furthermore, the Corporate Sustainability Due Diligence Directive mandates extensive due diligence by large companies, specifically targeting adverse environmental and human rights impacts across their value chain. These measures point to a larger trend of proactively demanding compliance from businesses to meet heightened ESG standards, extending the scope beyond the EU.