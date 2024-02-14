Foxtown Brewing Announces New Taproom and Restaurant in Downtown Milwaukee

Downtown Milwaukee is about to get a new neighbor as Mequon-based Foxtown Brewing embarks on an exciting journey to construct a three-story, 28,000-square-foot taproom and restaurant. The project, named Foxtown Landing, is set to begin construction this spring at 412-420 N. Plankinton Ave, offering a breathtaking view of the Milwaukee River.

A New Landmark on the Horizon

Led by Tom Nieman, the president of Fromm Family Foods and founder of Foxtown Brewery, Foxtown Landing promises to be a vibrant addition to the city's landscape. The development will feature two indoor bars, a distillery, and ample outdoor terraces, making it the perfect destination for locals and tourists alike.

Revised Plans for Enhanced Experience

In response to community feedback, the project plans have been revised to include a redesigned outdoor terrace, a copper roof, and fewer fire pits and garage doors. Despite these changes, the spirit of Foxtown Landing remains the same - to create a space that brings people together over good food and drinks.

Private and Public Collaboration

The $10 million project will be privately financed, with the public RiverWalk being funded through a combination of private and city money. Additionally, a dog park is being developed alongside Foxtown Landing, thanks to donations and corporate sponsorships.

Construction on Foxtown Landing is expected to be completed by June 2025. Once open, the taproom and restaurant will offer a wide selection of food and drinks, including Foxtown Brewing beer. With its stunning location and commitment to creating a welcoming space for all, Foxtown Landing is set to become a beloved destination in downtown Milwaukee.