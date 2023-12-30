Fotoclassic: A Farewell to Paceville’s Cherished Photography Shop After 25 Years

After 25 years of capturing the essence of life through lenses and creating enduring memories, Fotoclassic, the treasured photography shop nestled in the vibrant heart of Paceville, Malta, is preparing to say farewell. The Camilleri brothers – Robert, Stephen, and Peter Paul – who have managed this cherished establishment since the mid-1990s, have decided to close the shop, not due to dwindling business, but due to a shift in their family priorities.

A Journey Through Changing Times

Opening its doors in an era when digital technology was yet to invade the photography landscape, Fotoclassic became a go-to destination for photography enthusiasts. As the world around them evolved, the Camilleri brothers adapted and embraced the digital revolution. From the time when film cameras were the norm to the advent of digital cameras and smartphones, they navigated the changing currents, ensuring Fotoclassic remained relevant and irreplaceable.

More Than Just A Photography Shop

Despite the technological changes, the demand for professional photography for special occasions remained a constant. Recognizing this need, Fotoclassic expanded its services to include large format printing, catering to weddings, corporate events, and more. The brothers also witnessed a resurgence in film photography among younger generations, a trend reflective of the return of vinyl among music enthusiasts.

Signing Off With Gratitude

The decision to close Fotoclassic is bittersweet. The Camilleri brothers are grateful for the journey, the myriad of characters they encountered, and the experiences they cherished during their time at the shop. As word of the closure spread, the community responded with an outpouring of nostalgia and appreciation. Among the voices was that of prominent horticulturist and author Peter Calamatta, expressing his admiration for the shop’s commitment to quality and service over the years. As Fotoclassic prepares to close its doors, it leaves behind a legacy of captured moments, preserved memories, and a community that will fondly remember its contribution to Paceville’s rich tapestry.