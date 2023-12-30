en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Business

Fotoclassic: A Farewell to Paceville’s Cherished Photography Shop After 25 Years

author
By: Nimrah Khatoon
Published: December 30, 2023 at 5:16 pm EST
Fotoclassic: A Farewell to Paceville’s Cherished Photography Shop After 25 Years

After 25 years of capturing the essence of life through lenses and creating enduring memories, Fotoclassic, the treasured photography shop nestled in the vibrant heart of Paceville, Malta, is preparing to say farewell. The Camilleri brothers – Robert, Stephen, and Peter Paul – who have managed this cherished establishment since the mid-1990s, have decided to close the shop, not due to dwindling business, but due to a shift in their family priorities.

A Journey Through Changing Times

Opening its doors in an era when digital technology was yet to invade the photography landscape, Fotoclassic became a go-to destination for photography enthusiasts. As the world around them evolved, the Camilleri brothers adapted and embraced the digital revolution. From the time when film cameras were the norm to the advent of digital cameras and smartphones, they navigated the changing currents, ensuring Fotoclassic remained relevant and irreplaceable.

More Than Just A Photography Shop

Despite the technological changes, the demand for professional photography for special occasions remained a constant. Recognizing this need, Fotoclassic expanded its services to include large format printing, catering to weddings, corporate events, and more. The brothers also witnessed a resurgence in film photography among younger generations, a trend reflective of the return of vinyl among music enthusiasts.

Signing Off With Gratitude

The decision to close Fotoclassic is bittersweet. The Camilleri brothers are grateful for the journey, the myriad of characters they encountered, and the experiences they cherished during their time at the shop. As word of the closure spread, the community responded with an outpouring of nostalgia and appreciation. Among the voices was that of prominent horticulturist and author Peter Calamatta, expressing his admiration for the shop’s commitment to quality and service over the years. As Fotoclassic prepares to close its doors, it leaves behind a legacy of captured moments, preserved memories, and a community that will fondly remember its contribution to Paceville’s rich tapestry.

0
Business Malta
author

Nimrah Khatoon

Nimrah Khatoon stands as a passionate journalist known for weaving insightful stories that resonate. With a rich background in media and notable stints at various local news outlets, Nimrah has cultivated a reputation as a reliable and adept correspondent. Her fervor for delivering captivating tales, combined with her dedication to accurate and timely reporting, positions her as an invaluable member of the newsroom. Guided by a vision to instigate constructive change via her reporting, Nimrah approaches each assignment with thoroughness and an astute attention to detail.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Related news

Nigerian Senate Approves President Tinubu's $7.8 Billion Loan Request

By Nasiru Eneji Abdulrasheed

Wall Street's 2023 Recession Prediction: A Mirage?

By Aqsa Younas Rana

Bloomberg: A Global Hub for Business News and Insights

By Saboor Bayat

In Defense of the Dollar: Debating the Future of U.S. Currency

By Aqsa Younas Rana

The Rise and Fall of the Berkshire Mall: A Mirror to Modern Retail Str ...
@Business · 28 mins
The Rise and Fall of the Berkshire Mall: A Mirror to Modern Retail Str ...
heart comment 0
Infrastructure Progress: Tender Process Set for Corridor-1 and Corridor-3

By Waqas Arain

Infrastructure Progress: Tender Process Set for Corridor-1 and Corridor-3
Canadian Gas Prices: Initial Surge, Predicted Stabilization in 2024

By Sakchi Khandelwal

Canadian Gas Prices: Initial Surge, Predicted Stabilization in 2024
Le Soleil Ends Print Era, Embraces Digital Future

By Sakchi Khandelwal

Le Soleil Ends Print Era, Embraces Digital Future
Couple Fights to Rebuild Dream Hotel After Devastating Flood

By BNN Correspondents

Couple Fights to Rebuild Dream Hotel After Devastating Flood
Latest Headlines
World News
Celtic Overcomes Rangers, Takes Commanding Lead in Scottish Premiership
20 seconds
Celtic Overcomes Rangers, Takes Commanding Lead in Scottish Premiership
Maltese Waterpolo Team's Challenging Conclusion at SportMalta Christmas Cup
2 mins
Maltese Waterpolo Team's Challenging Conclusion at SportMalta Christmas Cup
Setting Sail for Success: 5 Strategies to Keep New Year Fitness Resolutions Afloat
8 mins
Setting Sail for Success: 5 Strategies to Keep New Year Fitness Resolutions Afloat
UN Security Council Concludes 9524th Meeting Amid Global Tensions
9 mins
UN Security Council Concludes 9524th Meeting Amid Global Tensions
UN Security Council Adjourns 9524th Meeting: Implications for Global Peace
10 mins
UN Security Council Adjourns 9524th Meeting: Implications for Global Peace
Ole Miss Rebels Clinch Historic Victory in 2023 Peach Bowl
15 mins
Ole Miss Rebels Clinch Historic Victory in 2023 Peach Bowl
Buffalo Sabres Navigate Unexpected Coaching Change Amid Crucial Game
20 mins
Buffalo Sabres Navigate Unexpected Coaching Change Amid Crucial Game
China Advocates Peaceful Resolution to Russia-Ukraine Conflict
20 mins
China Advocates Peaceful Resolution to Russia-Ukraine Conflict
Eben Etzebeth's Absence Alters Game Dynamics in Sharks' Defeat to Stormers
23 mins
Eben Etzebeth's Absence Alters Game Dynamics in Sharks' Defeat to Stormers
South Africa's Health Department Highlights Rheumatic Fever and Heart Disease
4 hours
South Africa's Health Department Highlights Rheumatic Fever and Heart Disease
2023: A Year of Change and Challenges - A Comprehensive Review
5 hours
2023: A Year of Change and Challenges - A Comprehensive Review
'YearEnder2023': A Chronicle of A Year That Shaped The World
6 hours
'YearEnder2023': A Chronicle of A Year That Shaped The World
Indian Stock Market Concludes 2023 on a High Note: A Look at What's Ahead
7 hours
Indian Stock Market Concludes 2023 on a High Note: A Look at What's Ahead
Tourism Boom in 2023: Rewards and Repercussions
8 hours
Tourism Boom in 2023: Rewards and Repercussions
SpaceX's Falcon Heavy Ushers US Military's Secretive X-37B Drone into Orbit
9 hours
SpaceX's Falcon Heavy Ushers US Military's Secretive X-37B Drone into Orbit
The Terms that Shaped Global Discourse in 2023
9 hours
The Terms that Shaped Global Discourse in 2023
Celebrities Share Inspiring Resolutions for 2024: A Year of Growth and Connection
9 hours
Celebrities Share Inspiring Resolutions for 2024: A Year of Growth and Connection
Bec Judd Spices Up Social Media with Bikini Snap, Celebrates Brand Milestone Amid Controversy
10 hours
Bec Judd Spices Up Social Media with Bikini Snap, Celebrates Brand Milestone Amid Controversy

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app