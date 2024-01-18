Fortuna Silver Mines Shatters Production Records in 2023

In an unprecedented performance, Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. reported record-breaking production results for the fourth quarter and full year of 2023. The company’s operating mines are situated across Latin America and West Africa and have collectively yielded a total production of 326,638 ounces of gold and 5,883,691 ounces of silver. This culminates in a combined 452,389 gold equivalent ounces, inclusive of lead and zinc by-products.

Gold Production Soars

The record gold production can be largely attributed to substantial contributions from the Séguéla mine in Côte d’Ivoire and the Yaramoko mine in Burkina Faso. The Séguéla mine outpaced its annual production guidance and operated beyond its capacity, resulting in a robust yield of 43,096 ounces of gold in the fourth quarter alone. The Yaramoko mine, on the other hand, met the upper limit of its production guidance, generating 28,235 ounces of gold in the final quarter.

In Argentina, the Lindero mine hit the midpoint of its production guidance, churning out 29,591 ounces of gold for the quarter.

Silver Production Falls Short

However, silver production fell short of guidance due to challenges faced at the San Jose mine in Mexico. The mine was beleaguered by an illegal union blockade and operational hurdles, resulting in a production shortfall. The mine managed to produce 1.02 million ounces of silver and 6,345 ounces of gold for the quarter, falling below the annual guidance. Yet, exploration continues at the San Jose mine with the discovery of the promising Yessi vein.

Record Lead and Zinc Production

The Caylloma mine in Peru managed to exceed annual production guidance for all metals. It reported a silver production totaling 1,227,060 ounces for the year, soaring over 10 percent above guidance. The mine also set a record in lead and zinc production.

Looking forward to 2024, Fortuna has provided consolidated production and cost guidance. The company has outlined capital investments and operational plans for its mines, including a significant throughput expansion of the Séguéla mine and a substantial leach pad expansion at the Lindero mine in Argentina. It should be noted that the company’s financial measures are non-IFRS and may not be comparable with those of other issuers.