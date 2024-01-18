en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Business

Fortuna Silver Mines Shatters Production Records in 2023

author
By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 18, 2024 at 5:12 am EST
Fortuna Silver Mines Shatters Production Records in 2023

In an unprecedented performance, Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. reported record-breaking production results for the fourth quarter and full year of 2023. The company’s operating mines are situated across Latin America and West Africa and have collectively yielded a total production of 326,638 ounces of gold and 5,883,691 ounces of silver. This culminates in a combined 452,389 gold equivalent ounces, inclusive of lead and zinc by-products.

Gold Production Soars

The record gold production can be largely attributed to substantial contributions from the Séguéla mine in Côte d’Ivoire and the Yaramoko mine in Burkina Faso. The Séguéla mine outpaced its annual production guidance and operated beyond its capacity, resulting in a robust yield of 43,096 ounces of gold in the fourth quarter alone. The Yaramoko mine, on the other hand, met the upper limit of its production guidance, generating 28,235 ounces of gold in the final quarter.

In Argentina, the Lindero mine hit the midpoint of its production guidance, churning out 29,591 ounces of gold for the quarter.

Silver Production Falls Short

However, silver production fell short of guidance due to challenges faced at the San Jose mine in Mexico. The mine was beleaguered by an illegal union blockade and operational hurdles, resulting in a production shortfall. The mine managed to produce 1.02 million ounces of silver and 6,345 ounces of gold for the quarter, falling below the annual guidance. Yet, exploration continues at the San Jose mine with the discovery of the promising Yessi vein.

Record Lead and Zinc Production

The Caylloma mine in Peru managed to exceed annual production guidance for all metals. It reported a silver production totaling 1,227,060 ounces for the year, soaring over 10 percent above guidance. The mine also set a record in lead and zinc production.

Looking forward to 2024, Fortuna has provided consolidated production and cost guidance. The company has outlined capital investments and operational plans for its mines, including a significant throughput expansion of the Séguéla mine and a substantial leach pad expansion at the Lindero mine in Argentina. It should be noted that the company’s financial measures are non-IFRS and may not be comparable with those of other issuers.

0
Business South America
author

BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Business

See more
44 seconds ago
Global Roundup: From Financial Markets to Technological Milestones
A confluence of financial, technological, and societal developments have made headlines across the globe recently. In a surprising turn of events, S&P Global Ratings has revised Colombia’s credit rating outlook to negative. Despite the country’s efforts to regain its investment grade status, this decision, which analysts from Wall Street banks and investors have deemed unexpected
Global Roundup: From Financial Markets to Technological Milestones
Unpacking the Trends Shaping Seattle's Restaurant Scene in 2024
10 mins ago
Unpacking the Trends Shaping Seattle's Restaurant Scene in 2024
Kamloops on the Verge of Cultural Transformation: $7 Million Allocation Considered for Arts Centre Design
11 mins ago
Kamloops on the Verge of Cultural Transformation: $7 Million Allocation Considered for Arts Centre Design
FOCUS Office Building Flourishes Amidst Dynamic Market Conditions
1 min ago
FOCUS Office Building Flourishes Amidst Dynamic Market Conditions
Automakers Navigate EV Brand Differentiation Amidst Industry Shift
6 mins ago
Automakers Navigate EV Brand Differentiation Amidst Industry Shift
Middletown School District Prioritizes Job Readiness Over College Degrees
6 mins ago
Middletown School District Prioritizes Job Readiness Over College Degrees
Latest Headlines
World News
Odisha in Focus: A Kaleidoscope of Events Across Various Domains
27 seconds
Odisha in Focus: A Kaleidoscope of Events Across Various Domains
Poll Places Dr Gideon Boako Ahead in NPP's Parliamentary Primaries
1 min
Poll Places Dr Gideon Boako Ahead in NPP's Parliamentary Primaries
USAID Responds to Georgian Parliament Speaker's Concerns Over Tolerance Centre Activities
2 mins
USAID Responds to Georgian Parliament Speaker's Concerns Over Tolerance Centre Activities
Mamata Banerjee to Decide on Congress Seat-Sharing for West Bengal Lok Sabha Polls
2 mins
Mamata Banerjee to Decide on Congress Seat-Sharing for West Bengal Lok Sabha Polls
Anwar Ibrahim Speaks on Challenges of Probing High-Profile Figures Amid MACC Investigations
6 mins
Anwar Ibrahim Speaks on Challenges of Probing High-Profile Figures Amid MACC Investigations
PMC Ramps Up Efforts to Complete Maratha Population Survey Amidst Quota Stir
6 mins
PMC Ramps Up Efforts to Complete Maratha Population Survey Amidst Quota Stir
Gabby Agbonlahor Labels Nemanja Vidic as 'Most Overrated' Defender in Premier League
7 mins
Gabby Agbonlahor Labels Nemanja Vidic as 'Most Overrated' Defender in Premier League
Scottish Parliament to Debate Introduction of Football Regulator
7 mins
Scottish Parliament to Debate Introduction of Football Regulator
Venue Change for Vermilion County Basketball Tournament Due to Water Pressure Issues
7 mins
Venue Change for Vermilion County Basketball Tournament Due to Water Pressure Issues
Universal ID Council Unveiled at Davos: Aims to Address the Global Identity Crisis
32 mins
Universal ID Council Unveiled at Davos: Aims to Address the Global Identity Crisis
Stunning Upset at 2024 Australian Open: Noskova Defeats Top-Ranked Świątek
2 hours
Stunning Upset at 2024 Australian Open: Noskova Defeats Top-Ranked Świątek
World Values Survey Study Unveils Rising Global Values Disparities
2 hours
World Values Survey Study Unveils Rising Global Values Disparities
The Global Tuna Industry: Navigating Stormy Seas
2 hours
The Global Tuna Industry: Navigating Stormy Seas
Russia-Ukraine Update: Asset Confiscation Bill, Unexpected Allies, and Intensifying Conflict
2 hours
Russia-Ukraine Update: Asset Confiscation Bill, Unexpected Allies, and Intensifying Conflict
Bezos' PowerPoint Ban Rule at Amazon Resurfaces Amid Company Layoffs
2 hours
Bezos' PowerPoint Ban Rule at Amazon Resurfaces Amid Company Layoffs
Political Violence and Fatalities Surge in Kenya's Narok and Baringo Counties
3 hours
Political Violence and Fatalities Surge in Kenya's Narok and Baringo Counties
Criticism and Controversy Surround the 2024 World Economic Forum Discussions
4 hours
Criticism and Controversy Surround the 2024 World Economic Forum Discussions
Accelerated Melting of Greenland Ice Sheet Raises Global Concerns
4 hours
Accelerated Melting of Greenland Ice Sheet Raises Global Concerns

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app