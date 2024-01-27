Fort Worth Stands with Chef Keith 'Buttons' Hicks: Benefit Concert Organized

The culinary fraternity of Fort Worth is banding together in solidarity with Chef Keith 'Buttons' Hicks, who is grappling with a diagnosis of end-stage Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease (COPD) and needs a double lung transplant. The original proprietors and management team of Buttons Restaurant, a local favorite, are joining hands to host 'The Button’s Family Affair Benefit Concert' as a tribute to the renowned Chef Keith Hicks.

Community Rallies Behind Beloved Chef

Keith 'Buttons' Hicks, a cherished North Texan chef acclaimed for his Southern cuisine, is in the throes of terminal COPD, necessitating a double lung transplant. His plight has spurred a benefit concert and dinner, aptly named the Buttons Family Affair, to lend support to Hicks and his kin. The event promises to be a feast for the senses with an array of musical performances by artists who have previously graced Hicks' restaurants, coupled with delectable Southern fare from the original menu.

Former chefs from Buttons will helm the culinary preparations, and food trucks will also be stationed at the venue, offering diverse gastronomic options. The tickets to participate in this noble cause are priced between $25 to $400, and benevolent individuals can also contribute via GoFundMe. The community is rallying around Hicks, who has been a generous benefactor to various fundraisers and celebrations, leaving an indelible mark on the local culinary scene.