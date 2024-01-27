Fort Payne Chamber of Commerce to Celebrate Local Achievements at Annual Banquet

The Fort Payne Chamber of Commerce is all set to honor the accomplishments of local businesses and individuals in its much-anticipated annual awards banquet. The event, scheduled to kick off at 6 p.m. on Tuesday, will be held at The Building in Fort Payne, a venue known for hosting notable functions. This year, the chamber is posthumously awarding Paul Green with the Legacy Achievement Award- a tribute to his significant contributions to the community.

Paul Green: A Legacy of Service

A native of Fort Payne, Paul Green was a luminary in the community. He was the founder of Sunset Mobile Homes and was deeply involved in philanthropic activities and the Mount Herman Baptist Church. His death has left a void in the community, but his legacy lives on, inspiring many.

Business Achievements in the Spotlight

Two businesses will also be recognized for their exceptional involvement and positive influence on the community. Complete Care, a business with a rich history of providing home medical supplies, will be presented with the Small Business of the Year award. Known for its compassion and dedication, Complete Care has been a pillar of support for many in the community.

All Temp by Kudzu Millwork will be awarded the Midsize Business of the Year award. This company, known for its commitment to growth, innovation, and community engagement, has made significant strides in the industry while maintaining a strong community presence.

Entertainment by Pierce Pettis

The event will not only spotlight these remarkable achievements but will also feature entertainment from Pierce Pettis, a renowned singer, songwriter, and storyteller. His performance is expected to add a layer of excitement to the occasion.

Tickets for the banquet are currently available for purchase online or by directly contacting the chamber via email. This event serves as an opportunity to celebrate and recognize the tireless efforts of individuals and businesses that have made a significant impact on the Fort Payne community.