Fort Mill's Stateview Boulevard Office Buildings to Make Way for Industrial Park

Fort Mill's Stateview Boulevard Faces Transformation: Office Buildings to Industrial Park

A Shift in Landscape

Foundry Commercial is set to redefine the Fort Mill skyline, as the real estate giant plans to replace two office buildings on Stateview Boulevard with a new industrial park. The proposed project aims to rezone a 32-acre site to accommodate three industrial buildings, which would necessitate the demolition of the existing structures.

The Plan's Blueprint

The current office buildings, which span approximately 120,000 square feet, were completed in 2002 and 2004. They are owned by Lexington Fort Mill LLC, an affiliate of LXP Industrial Trust, and are occupied by Wells Fargo Home Mortgage. Over the years, these buildings have experienced ebbs and flows in employment numbers. The new plan would increase the total square footage by 33% with the construction of three modern industrial buildings.

Community Alignment and Approval

The project site is ideally located near Exit 90 of Interstate 77, making it a prime candidate for the proposed rezoning. York County's planning staff has recommended approval of the rezoning request, as it aligns with the I-77 Employment Corridor future land use in the York Forward 2035 Comprehensive Plan. The York County planning commission unanimously endorsed the rezoning, and the final decision now rests in the hands of the York County Council.

As Fort Mill's commercial landscape evolves, the transformation of the Stateview Boulevard office buildings into an industrial park represents a significant shift in the area's economic focus. With the backing of local officials and a promising outlook for future growth, the project is poised to reshape the region's business environment.

