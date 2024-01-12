Former Uneeda Bookshop on Oliver Plunkett Street Set to Transform into a Bar

In a bid to transform Cork’s nightlife, Mutual Enterprises has laid down plans to convert the former Uneeda bookshop on Oliver Plunkett Street into a new bar. The company submitted its planning application to Cork City Council for the establishment of a licenced premises at No. 71 Oliver Plunkett Street, a property it had acquired back in the summer of 2022.

From Pages to Pints

The site in question is steeped in local history, having housed the Uneeda bookshop run by John Coffey for over three decades. The proposed development involves a ground-floor bar, with an office and storage facility on the first floor. However, the most captivating element of the plan is the introduction of a sky-bridge. This impressive structural feat will interconnect the new bar with the adjacent licenced properties, namely BarBarossa, Bróg, and Voodoo rooms, all operated under the Mutual Enterprises banner.

Revamping the Landscape

In addition to the internal changes, Mutual Enterprises is also looking to give the building’s exterior a facelift. The plan includes a new shop front, signage, doors, and fenestration, along with significant upgrades to the Market Avenue façade, such as the addition of new doors and shop pilasters. The planning application also envisions an extension to the height of the rear roof section.

Awaiting Cork City Council’s Verdict

As of now, the planning application is under review by Cork City Council, with a decision expected by early March. Should the proposal be approved, it could usher in a new era for Oliver Plunkett Street, enhancing the city’s social scene while preserving a piece of its cultural heritage.