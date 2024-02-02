Former Salvation Army Campsite in Delaware to Transform into a Residential and Recreational Hub

The former Salvation Army campsite in Delaware, Ohio, is on the brink of a significant transformation. Dublin-based T&R Properties has received a $4.85 million tax credit from the state of Ohio to redevelop the Greenwood Lake Camp & Retreat Center into a residential complex and public recreational space. The investment, totaling $89.2 million, is a response to the housing shortage in Central Ohio, aiming to bolster the local housing market and fill a void left by a lack of new residential units.

Filling the Housing Void

With an address at 340 Lake St., the expansive project will feature two residential areas: Greenwood Commons and Flats at Sugar Run. Together, these areas will provide 592 housing units, responding to the increasing demand for housing in Central Ohio. The development will also accommodate 4,500 square feet of office space, which will facilitate the operations of a men's shelter with a permanent staff of 13.

Revitalizing a Historical Site

The Greenwood Lake Camp & Retreat Center spans 61.6 acres and boasts a rich history. The property dates back to 1834, initially used for agriculture, then as a summer resort, and later as a Salvation Army summer camp. However, the campsite has remained largely unused for almost a decade. Economic constraints halted previously planned renovations, leading the Salvation Army to sell the property in 2022. T&R Properties acquired the site for $2.3 million in May 2022 and now aims to breathe new life into this historical site.

A New Public Recreational Space

As part of the redevelopment project, approximately 1.1 million square feet of the site will be dedicated to recreational amenities. These will include an amphitheater and walking paths, all of which will be open to the public. It's a move that adds significant value to the local community, encouraging outdoor activity and providing much-needed public spaces. The project has received approvals from the Delaware Planning Commission and the Delaware City Council, with site preparations already underway.