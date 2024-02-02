Former NASA Astronaut on Commercial Spaceflight: Experiences, Challenges, and Future

Former NASA astronaut and retired U.S. Navy captain, Chris Ferguson, recently shared his experiences and insights on commercial human spaceflight at the Florida Institute of Technology. His speech, which was as enlightening as it was inspiring, touched on the unique sensations of launching into space, the significance of commercial spaceflight, and the future of space exploration.

From NASA to Commercial Spaceflight

Ferguson, a veteran of three spaceflights, vividly described the sensation of launching into space aboard the shuttle Atlantis in 2011. He painted a picture of the unique view of the East Coast of the United States from his pilot's window, the rapid ascent, and the remarkable feeling of flying in space. As someone who has commanded the final shuttle mission, STS-135, which marked the end of NASA's 30-year shuttle program, his words carried the weight of experience.

Defining Commercial Spaceflight

After his tenure at NASA, Ferguson moved on to work with Boeing on their commercial space program. He highlighted the cost savings and efficiency of private companies like SpaceX and Boeing in transporting astronauts to the International Space Station (ISS). Ferguson compared these companies to 'rental rockets', mentioning how their involvement has allowed NASA to shift focus more towards exploration.

Impacting Future Space Explorers

Apart from sharing his experiences, Ferguson also took the opportunity to recognize the achievements of Florida Tech seniors Karly Liebendorfer and Ruth Nichols. They were awarded the prestigious Astronaut Scholarships for their remarkable contributions to the STEM fields. This was a testament to Ferguson's commitment to inspiring the next generation of space explorers and highlighting the impacts and challenges of commercial human spaceflight.