Former Milwaukee Film Executives Launch Agency Culture x Design

Former executives from Milwaukee Film, Geraud Blanks, Ranell Washington, and Maureen Post have launched a new event curation and experiential marketing agency, Culture x Design. The firm was officially established on January 1, 2024, marking a new chapter for these industry pioneers.

Culture x Design: A New Venture

Blanks, co-founder of Black Lens and a key figure in the development of the Cultures & Communities Festival, serves as the creative director. His departure from Milwaukee Film in October 2023 paved the way for this exciting opportunity. Post, a stalwart at Milwaukee Film since 2011, takes on the role of strategic partnerships director, following her departure during the organization’s restructuring. Washington, while maintaining other professional roles, will act as the lead adviser.

Offerings and Aspirations

Culture x Design’s services encompass event curation and engagement marketing, with a distinct focus on discussions around diversity, equity, and inclusion in corporate settings. Their work, such as the Reel to Real Conversations program in partnership with the Milwaukee Brewers organization, showcases their unique approach.

Blanks has vested personal funds into Culture x Design, aiming to secure $1 million in corporate funding and expand the team by the end of 2024. His ambition is to establish the company as a significant regional or national entity.