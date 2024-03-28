Former Crypto Billionaire Sam Bankman-Fried Faces Sentencing Over Fraud Conviction

Sam Bankman-Fried, the former billionaire cryptocurrency entrepreneur, is set to be sentenced on Thursday after being convicted of stealing $8 billion from customers of the now-bankrupt FTX exchange he founded.

Advertisment

The sentencing, scheduled to start at 9:30 a.m. EDT (1330 GMT) before U.S. District Judge Lewis Kaplan in Manhattan, marks the culmination of his downfall from an ultra-wealthy crypto mogul to facing potential decades behind bars.

Prosecutors' Demands and Defense Arguments

Prosecutors are seeking a prison sentence of 40 to 50 years, describing Bankman-Fried's actions as one of the biggest financial frauds in U.S. history.

Advertisment

However, his defense lawyer argues for a much shorter sentence, less than 5-1/4 years, highlighting Bankman-Fried's efforts to recover funds for FTX customers after the exchange's collapse. The defense criticizes prosecutors for painting Bankman-Fried as a "depraved super-villain" and disputes the portrayal of his actions.

Impact on Customers and Future Outlook

Several FTX customers express disappointment that they will be compensated based on cryptocurrency values at the time of FTX's bankruptcy, rather than current higher levels. Bankman-Fried has vowed to appeal his conviction and sentence, maintaining his innocence.

Prosecutors warn of the risk of future fraud if Bankman-Fried is released, citing his personal writings post-FTX collapse, suggesting he could manipulate others with false narratives.