en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Business

Former Bus Manager Awarded £50,000 for Unfair Dismissal

author
By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 13, 2024 at 7:12 am EST
Former Bus Manager Awarded £50,000 for Unfair Dismissal

In an unprecedented legal case, Geoff Lovejoy, a former operations manager at White Bus, has been awarded over £50,000 ($67,500) following an unfair dismissal ruling. Lovejoy’s dismissal hinged on two incidents: the recording of a mock striptease performed by his friend and colleague, Sean McAleer, and an offhand conversation about a death-in-service benefit, both captured using a company phone.

The Incidents Leading to Dismissal

Sean McAleer’s performance to ‘The Stripper’ by David Rose, while seemingly inappropriate, was deemed a jocular act between friends rather than a breach of professional decorum. The recorded conversation on a company phone, while ostensibly unremarkable, was also deemed a factor in Lovejoy’s dismissal.

Accusations and Consequences

Despite the seemingly innocuous nature of these incidents, Lovejoy was accused of gross misconduct and summarily dismissed from his position. This dismissal led to a period of unemployment for Lovejoy, a seasoned bus service specialist, impacting his financial stability and professional growth.

Judgement and Compensation

The employment tribunal, presided over by Judge Naomi Shastri-Hurst, took a dim view of the company’s handling of the matter. The HR investigation was criticized for breaching the ACAS code on disciplinary procedures and for a perceived deliberate mishandling of Lovejoy’s dismissal. This criticism resulted in an increase in Lovejoy’s compensation to cover his period of unemployment. After his dismissal, Lovejoy found employment as a bus driver with another firm, although at a reduced pay scale.

0
Business
author

BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Business

See more
13 seconds ago
Wayfair's Rocky Road to Recovery: A Beacon of Hope Amid Challenges
Online furniture behemoth, Wayfair, has navigated a rollercoaster of fluctuations in its business trajectory in recent years. The company witnessed a steep decline of 82% from its all-time high share value in 2021, a downward spiral seemingly fueled by a slump in sales and earnings. However, in defiance of the statistics, the company’s stock took
Wayfair's Rocky Road to Recovery: A Beacon of Hope Amid Challenges
Technical Analysis for ESML Trading: Optimizing Entry and Exit Levels
11 mins ago
Technical Analysis for ESML Trading: Optimizing Entry and Exit Levels
Pure Barre: An Innovative Fusion of Ballet, Pilates, and Yoga
13 mins ago
Pure Barre: An Innovative Fusion of Ballet, Pilates, and Yoga
Avenue Supermarts Reports Impressive Q3 Financial Uplift Amid Competitive Retail Sector
3 mins ago
Avenue Supermarts Reports Impressive Q3 Financial Uplift Amid Competitive Retail Sector
Global Events and Trends Headline WSJ's Weekend Edition
10 mins ago
Global Events and Trends Headline WSJ's Weekend Edition
TCN Announces Preventive Maintenance on Jos-Lafia 330kV Lines, Assures Uninterrupted Power
10 mins ago
TCN Announces Preventive Maintenance on Jos-Lafia 330kV Lines, Assures Uninterrupted Power
Latest Headlines
World News
Autistic Boy's Death Spotlights Medical Oversight and Need for ARFID Awareness
23 seconds
Autistic Boy's Death Spotlights Medical Oversight and Need for ARFID Awareness
Danielle Lloyd Radiates Resilience Amid Health Challenges
1 min
Danielle Lloyd Radiates Resilience Amid Health Challenges
Suspected Substance Abuse Leads to Hospitalizations at Juicy Fest
3 mins
Suspected Substance Abuse Leads to Hospitalizations at Juicy Fest
Political Titans Converge at Mallikarjun Kharge's Residence: A Prelude to 2024 Elections?
8 mins
Political Titans Converge at Mallikarjun Kharge's Residence: A Prelude to 2024 Elections?
Senator Lankford's Strategy: Securing GOP Support for Border and Immigration Deal
9 mins
Senator Lankford's Strategy: Securing GOP Support for Border and Immigration Deal
Unrest in Warsaw: Opposition Protests Against Government Reforms and Ex-Minister Imprisonments
9 mins
Unrest in Warsaw: Opposition Protests Against Government Reforms and Ex-Minister Imprisonments
ANC Celebrates 112th Anniversary: A Rally of Unity and Renewal
9 mins
ANC Celebrates 112th Anniversary: A Rally of Unity and Renewal
Islamic Emirate's Deputy Prime Minister Outlines Foreign Policy Goals
9 mins
Islamic Emirate's Deputy Prime Minister Outlines Foreign Policy Goals
MAMAH Trial Finds DHA-PPQ Effective in Preventing Malaria in HIV-Positive Pregnant Women
10 mins
MAMAH Trial Finds DHA-PPQ Effective in Preventing Malaria in HIV-Positive Pregnant Women
Ghanaian Man Aims for Guinness World Record in Reverse Driving
11 mins
Ghanaian Man Aims for Guinness World Record in Reverse Driving
Chef Vishnu Manohar Sets Sights on World Record with 7,000 Kg Halwa
32 mins
Chef Vishnu Manohar Sets Sights on World Record with 7,000 Kg Halwa
How King Charles III Learned of Queen Elizabeth II's Death: A Revealing Account
4 hours
How King Charles III Learned of Queen Elizabeth II's Death: A Revealing Account
Davos WEF 2023: AI's Disruptive Potential and Economic Challenges Take Centre Stage
4 hours
Davos WEF 2023: AI's Disruptive Potential and Economic Challenges Take Centre Stage
Declining Resale Values of Electric Vehicles Raise Concerns Over Widespread Adoption
5 hours
Declining Resale Values of Electric Vehicles Raise Concerns Over Widespread Adoption
WEF Davos 2024: Empowering Youth, Shaping the Future
5 hours
WEF Davos 2024: Empowering Youth, Shaping the Future
Former NZ Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern Ties the Knot with Clarke Gayford
5 hours
Former NZ Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern Ties the Knot with Clarke Gayford
Century-Old Mystery Solved: Forensic Breakthrough Identifies Missing WWI Veteran
6 hours
Century-Old Mystery Solved: Forensic Breakthrough Identifies Missing WWI Veteran
Cochise College Hosts Arizona DECA District 3 Events: Forging Future Leaders
9 hours
Cochise College Hosts Arizona DECA District 3 Events: Forging Future Leaders

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app