Former Bus Manager Awarded £50,000 for Unfair Dismissal

In an unprecedented legal case, Geoff Lovejoy, a former operations manager at White Bus, has been awarded over £50,000 ($67,500) following an unfair dismissal ruling. Lovejoy’s dismissal hinged on two incidents: the recording of a mock striptease performed by his friend and colleague, Sean McAleer, and an offhand conversation about a death-in-service benefit, both captured using a company phone.

The Incidents Leading to Dismissal

Sean McAleer’s performance to ‘The Stripper’ by David Rose, while seemingly inappropriate, was deemed a jocular act between friends rather than a breach of professional decorum. The recorded conversation on a company phone, while ostensibly unremarkable, was also deemed a factor in Lovejoy’s dismissal.

Accusations and Consequences

Despite the seemingly innocuous nature of these incidents, Lovejoy was accused of gross misconduct and summarily dismissed from his position. This dismissal led to a period of unemployment for Lovejoy, a seasoned bus service specialist, impacting his financial stability and professional growth.

Judgement and Compensation

The employment tribunal, presided over by Judge Naomi Shastri-Hurst, took a dim view of the company’s handling of the matter. The HR investigation was criticized for breaching the ACAS code on disciplinary procedures and for a perceived deliberate mishandling of Lovejoy’s dismissal. This criticism resulted in an increase in Lovejoy’s compensation to cover his period of unemployment. After his dismissal, Lovejoy found employment as a bus driver with another firm, although at a reduced pay scale.