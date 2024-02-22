ForFarmers N.V. Charts a Sustainable Future in Farming at Annual Shareholders Meeting

As I walk through the picturesque town of Laren, Gelderland, the serene Dutch countryside seems an unlikely backdrop for a revolutionary shift in the agricultural sector. Yet, it's here, at Café-Restaurant-Zalencentrum "Witkamp," that ForFarmers N.V., a titan in the European feed industry, is setting the stage for a sustainable future in farming. On April 11, 2024, shareholders will gather—both in-person and virtually—to deliberate on initiatives that promise to redefine the essence of agriculture for generations to come.

The Agenda: Forging Paths to Sustainability

ForFarmers isn't just any feed company. With a mantra of 'For the Future of Farming,' it has consistently pushed the envelope, blending innovation with tradition to serve the (organic) livestock farming community. The Annual General Meeting of Shareholders is more than a corporate formality; it's a testament to the company's commitment to not only its stakeholders but also to the planet. The agenda, accessible through the company’s website, is a blueprint for sustainable and future-proof farming practices.

Recent strides, including the acquisition of Piast in Poland and the strategic divestment of Belgian compound feed activities, underscore ForFarmers' adaptability and its focus on efficiency and growth in key markets. Furthermore, the proposed dividend of €0.15 per ordinary share for 2023 reflects not just financial health but also a confidence in the sustainability of its operations and offerings.

Local in the Lead: A Community-Centric Approach

Central to ForFarmers' strategy is the 'Local in the lead' initiative, a paradigm shift toward a more localized, farmer-centric approach. CEO Pieter Wolleswinkel’s vision of getting closer to the farming community has already borne fruit in 2023, as evidenced by the improved results and strategic expansions. This approach not only enhances operational efficiency but also fortifies the bond between ForFarmers and the farmers it serves, ensuring that the pulse of local needs and challenges directly informs business strategies.

Investments in innovative feed concepts and sustainability initiatives like CirQlar Nutrition highlight ForFarmers' commitment to not just sustaining but enriching the ecosystem it operates within. The emphasis on the AGROBODY 2.0 technology platform points towards a future where farming is not just about yield but about ecological harmony and sustainability.