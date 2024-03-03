Forestry Safety Setback: WorkSafe Cuts Funding, Impacting High-Risk Industry Initiatives

In a move that has sent ripples across the high-risk forestry industry, WorkSafe's decision to withdraw up to NZ$15 million annually from safety programs has led to significant funding cuts for the Forestry Industry Safety Council (FISC). This unexpected shift will see nearly NZ$1.2 million slashed from the council's budget, affecting its ability to maintain safety initiatives and forcing it to consider job reductions and program cancellations in critical regions like Gisborne and Northland.

Immediate Impact on Forestry Industry Safety

The Forestry Industry Safety Council, a pivotal entity in promoting safety within the high-risk forestry sector, now faces a financial dilemma with the loss of 35% to 40% of its annual funding. This cutback threatens the sustainability of its safety programs and has already prompted the council to prepare for the elimination of three positions and a significant safety program that played a crucial role in engaging companies and frontline workers in discussions about workplace risks and mitigation strategies. The council's ambition to extend this program nationally has been thwarted by the abrupt cessation of funds.

WorkSafe's Strategic Shift and Its Consequences

WorkSafe's funding withdrawal is attributed to a strategic realignment by both WorkSafe and ACC, aiming to redirect funds in a manner that aligns with their updated strategies for maximizing the impact of their investments in injury prevention. This decision, finalized "very recently," has left several sector partners, including FISC, scrambling to understand the implications for their operations and safety initiatives. Despite the agencies' assurance that the overall budget for injury prevention remains unchanged, the reallocation affects targeted programs and sectors, particularly the forestry industry, where the need for robust safety measures is acute.

Future Directions and Industry Response

As the Forestry Industry Safety Council grapples with the financial shortfall, it seeks dialogue with ACC to explore alternative funding avenues. The council is determined to prioritize its core safety certification work, albeit with constrained resources. Meanwhile, ACC's reassurance that its direct funding contracts with other safety initiatives in different sectors remain unaffected has raised concerns about the equitable treatment of the forestry sector. The council is now assessing the most valuable elements of the endangered Toroawhi program to find ways to sustain its critical components, despite the funding cutbacks.

The decision to reduce funding to safety programs in the forestry industry has underscored the delicate balance between strategic realignment and the practical needs of sectors where safety education and initiatives can mean the difference between life and death. As the Forestry Industry Safety Council and other affected parties navigate these changes, the broader implications for workplace safety and the effectiveness of New Zealand's approach to injury prevention in high-risk industries remain to be seen.