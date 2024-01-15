Ford’s Patent for Remote Vehicle Disabling Sparks Surprise and Speculation

In a digital age where innovative technology converges with auto-mobility, Ford Motor Company is making waves with a patent that has left Twitter users surprised and Tesla’s CEO Elon Musk, amused. As per the patent filed in February 2023, Ford introduces a system that enables the disabling of certain vehicle components, or even the entire vehicle, in response to the non-payment of car-related dues.

From Non-Payment to Remote Repossession

The patent suggests a bold solution to non-cooperation from vehicle owners facing repossession. If initial warnings are ignored, the system could grant the power for the vehicle to be moved remotely and autonomously to a repossession agency’s premises. Such a move, though unprecedented, indicates the lengths automakers might go to secure their investments.

Elon Musk’s Reaction and Social Media Buzz

The patent application, approximately a year after the initial filing, resurfaced on social media, leading to varied reactions. Elon Musk, CEO of Tesla, chose to infuse humor into the matter, expressing his disbelief with a comment, “I can’t tell real from parody anymore”, followed by a laughing emoji. The patent application, thus, has not only sparked intrigue but also invited a degree of skepticism.

Ford’s Stance on the Technology

Despite the patent application, Ford, in 2023, clarified to The Guardian that there were no immediate plans to implement this feature. It was emphasized that filing a patent does not necessarily indicate the inclusion of the technology in new products or businesses. This statement, however, does not completely rule out the future use of such technology. Benzinga, a financial media outlet, has made an inquiry to Ford for an update on their stance regarding the use of this technology.

Ford’s Future Plans

Meanwhile, Ford has been stirring curiosity with other moves. Just last month, Ford cancelled the Chennai plant sale deal with JSW Group, leading to speculation that Ford intends to maintain a manufacturing base in India. Furthermore, Ford filed a design patent for the new Ford Endeavour, indicating a potential comeback. The new Endeavour is equipped with a host of advanced features and a rugged exterior design, reinforcing Ford’s commitment to innovation and customer satisfaction.