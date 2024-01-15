en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Automotive

Ford’s Patent for Remote Vehicle Disabling Sparks Surprise and Speculation

author
By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 15, 2024 at 1:56 am EST | Updated: Jan 15, 2024 at 2:15 am EST
Ford’s Patent for Remote Vehicle Disabling Sparks Surprise and Speculation

In a digital age where innovative technology converges with auto-mobility, Ford Motor Company is making waves with a patent that has left Twitter users surprised and Tesla’s CEO Elon Musk, amused. As per the patent filed in February 2023, Ford introduces a system that enables the disabling of certain vehicle components, or even the entire vehicle, in response to the non-payment of car-related dues.

From Non-Payment to Remote Repossession

The patent suggests a bold solution to non-cooperation from vehicle owners facing repossession. If initial warnings are ignored, the system could grant the power for the vehicle to be moved remotely and autonomously to a repossession agency’s premises. Such a move, though unprecedented, indicates the lengths automakers might go to secure their investments.

Elon Musk’s Reaction and Social Media Buzz

The patent application, approximately a year after the initial filing, resurfaced on social media, leading to varied reactions. Elon Musk, CEO of Tesla, chose to infuse humor into the matter, expressing his disbelief with a comment, “I can’t tell real from parody anymore”, followed by a laughing emoji. The patent application, thus, has not only sparked intrigue but also invited a degree of skepticism.

Ford’s Stance on the Technology

Despite the patent application, Ford, in 2023, clarified to The Guardian that there were no immediate plans to implement this feature. It was emphasized that filing a patent does not necessarily indicate the inclusion of the technology in new products or businesses. This statement, however, does not completely rule out the future use of such technology. Benzinga, a financial media outlet, has made an inquiry to Ford for an update on their stance regarding the use of this technology.

Ford’s Future Plans

Meanwhile, Ford has been stirring curiosity with other moves. Just last month, Ford cancelled the Chennai plant sale deal with JSW Group, leading to speculation that Ford intends to maintain a manufacturing base in India. Furthermore, Ford filed a design patent for the new Ford Endeavour, indicating a potential comeback. The new Endeavour is equipped with a host of advanced features and a rugged exterior design, reinforcing Ford’s commitment to innovation and customer satisfaction.

0
Automotive Business
author

BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Automotive

See more
10 mins ago
Africar: The Unfulfilled Dream of a Sustainable Vehicle for Africa
In the early 1980s, Tony Howarth, an engineer by education and a journalist and photographer by profession, ushered a unique vision for the automotive industry. Born and raised in the Pennines, Howarth saw the potential for a vehicle tailored to the unique needs of Africa’s diverse and challenging landscapes. The Africar, as he named it,
Africar: The Unfulfilled Dream of a Sustainable Vehicle for Africa
Nissan Unveils the Ariya, Its First All-Electric SUV
21 mins ago
Nissan Unveils the Ariya, Its First All-Electric SUV
T2M Introduces High-Performance 12-bit 5Msps ADC IP Core
31 mins ago
T2M Introduces High-Performance 12-bit 5Msps ADC IP Core
Woman Converts Ford Transit into Livable Motorhome Amid Rising Living Costs
10 mins ago
Woman Converts Ford Transit into Livable Motorhome Amid Rising Living Costs
Possible Stake Sale in BMW Joint Venture by Brilliance China Automotive Holdings
15 mins ago
Possible Stake Sale in BMW Joint Venture by Brilliance China Automotive Holdings
Haval Reveals Second-Generation H9: A Blend of Retro Design and Modern Engineering
16 mins ago
Haval Reveals Second-Generation H9: A Blend of Retro Design and Modern Engineering
Latest Headlines
World News
Malaysian Academic Movement Calls for End to Harassment of International Scholars
21 seconds
Malaysian Academic Movement Calls for End to Harassment of International Scholars
CES College and Government College Triumph in Goa University Kho-Kho Championship
25 seconds
CES College and Government College Triumph in Goa University Kho-Kho Championship
Gary Neville Expresses Regret Over Advising Players to Join Manchester United
28 seconds
Gary Neville Expresses Regret Over Advising Players to Join Manchester United
Unexpected Penalty Leads to Upset in Australian Open First Round
42 seconds
Unexpected Penalty Leads to Upset in Australian Open First Round
Armed Forces Remembrance Day: Nigerian Army Honors Heroes with Unique Badminton Tournament
53 seconds
Armed Forces Remembrance Day: Nigerian Army Honors Heroes with Unique Badminton Tournament
Malaysia's Human Resources Minister Calls for Expansion of Rehabilitation Services
55 seconds
Malaysia's Human Resources Minister Calls for Expansion of Rehabilitation Services
Manitowoc Herald Times Reporter Spotlights Local Athletes: Cast Your Vote
56 seconds
Manitowoc Herald Times Reporter Spotlights Local Athletes: Cast Your Vote
Sarawak Sets Sights on Malaysia Games 2024: A Test of Mettle and Strategy
1 min
Sarawak Sets Sights on Malaysia Games 2024: A Test of Mettle and Strategy
MHK Glover Opposes Swimming Pool Closure as Gang Activity Spikes in Lakeland
1 min
MHK Glover Opposes Swimming Pool Closure as Gang Activity Spikes in Lakeland
Adaptable AI Governance: A Keynote from Davos 2024
2 hours
Adaptable AI Governance: A Keynote from Davos 2024
King Charles III's Private Discussions with Prince William, Excluding Prince Harry, on the Night of Queen Elizabeth II's Death
3 hours
King Charles III's Private Discussions with Prince William, Excluding Prince Harry, on the Night of Queen Elizabeth II's Death
World Economic Forum 2024: 'Rebuilding Trust' Amid Global Challenges
4 hours
World Economic Forum 2024: 'Rebuilding Trust' Amid Global Challenges
World Economic Forum 2024: A Call for Global Collaboration
4 hours
World Economic Forum 2024: A Call for Global Collaboration
A Week of Opportunities: IPOs, Politics, and Tech Advancements
4 hours
A Week of Opportunities: IPOs, Politics, and Tech Advancements
Pope Francis Announces Long-Awaited Return to Argentina in 2024
6 hours
Pope Francis Announces Long-Awaited Return to Argentina in 2024
WEF Spotlights Cyber Inequity: A Call for Global Action
6 hours
WEF Spotlights Cyber Inequity: A Call for Global Action
Mary Donaldson: The First Australian-Born Queen
6 hours
Mary Donaldson: The First Australian-Born Queen
Harbin Remembers: A Solemn Tribute to Victims of Unit 731
7 hours
Harbin Remembers: A Solemn Tribute to Victims of Unit 731

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app