en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Automotive

Ford and GM’s Diverging Paths in Autonomous Vehicle Technology

author
By: Justice Nwafor
Published: January 3, 2024 at 6:40 am EST
Ford and GM’s Diverging Paths in Autonomous Vehicle Technology

When it comes to the dynamic and fiercely competitive landscape of the automotive industry, the strategies of Ford Motor Company and General Motors often run parallel. However, a stark deviation in their paths unfolded recently when Ford curtailed its driverless vehicle program with Argo AI, absorbing a severe $2.7 billion charge. On the contrary, GM, despite confronting a string of challenges, seemed to redouble its commitment to its autonomous vehicle subsidiary, Cruise.

Cruise’s Rough Waters

GM’s Cruise set sail with its commercial driverless rides in San Francisco, only to encounter immediate turbulence. The company grappled with numerous safety concerns, leading to investigations and suspensions. The mounting issues culminated in the resignation of Cruise’s CEO and a significant trimming of its workforce and executive positions.

Ford’s Change of Course

In stark contrast, Ford chose to navigate safer waters by shifting its focus to level 2 and level 3 advanced driver assistance systems. These systems, while not fully autonomous, still involve the human driver, marking a cautious and pragmatic approach. Ford’s aim is not just to ensure profitability in this volatile sector but also to deliver premium services for its customers.

GM’s Persistent Endeavor

Despite Cruise’s setbacks, which have resulted in over $8 billion in losses, GM remains unwavering in its commitment to the project. The company stands firm, focusing on safety and reassuring investors of its robust financial backing. GM has even announced plans to increase dividends and implement a share buyback program, further reinforcing its financial support.

The Dilemma of Autonomy

The contrasting trajectories of Ford and GM shed light on the broader dilemma facing the automotive industry. The question lingers – should GM have mirrored Ford’s more cautious approach to autonomous vehicle technology? The industry is caught in a whirlwind of government scrutiny and public concern over transparency and safety standards. As these automotive giants navigate their way, the world watches with bated breath, anticipating the future of autonomous vehicles.

0
Automotive Business
author

Justice Nwafor

Justice Nwarfor stands at the forefront of international journalism, with a specific focus on pressing environmental, climate, and health issues in West Africa. Renowned for spotlighting stories that often go unnoticed, Justice utilizes data-driven methodologies in his reports and is currently harnessing Python programming to elevate his investigative capabilities. Prior to his tenure at BNN, Justice spearheaded coverage at the Nigerian Tribune. His deep-rooted expeditions to far-flung communities have equipped him with a unique perspective, allowing him to echo the narratives of those often overshadowed in mainstream news. Justice's dedicated coverage not only shines a light on the struggles of indigenous populations contending with environmental challenges, but he also fearlessly uncovers the stark truths of criminal networks, illicit logging, and the devastating aftermath of unchecked mining activities.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Related news

Chevrolet Ends Camaro Line with Special 'Garage 56' Edition

By Salman Khan

Tesla Sets New Record for EV Deliveries in Q4 2023 But Falls Short of BYD

By Saboor Bayat

Ford Announces Major Recall of F-150 Trucks Over Rear Axle Hub Bolt Issue

By Nitish Verma

2024 Chevrolet Corvette Z06: Motor Authority's Best Car To Buy 2024

By BNN Correspondents

Rivian R1S Named Best Luxury Car To Buy 2024: A New Definition of Luxu ...
@Automotive · 25 mins
Rivian R1S Named Best Luxury Car To Buy 2024: A New Definition of Luxu ...
heart comment 0
Car Manufacturers Harness Surplus Energy From Electric Vehicles with V2G Technology

By Momen Zellmi

Car Manufacturers Harness Surplus Energy From Electric Vehicles with V2G Technology
NIO Inc. Offers to Repurchase Convertible Senior Notes Due 2026

By Muhammad Jawad

NIO Inc. Offers to Repurchase Convertible Senior Notes Due 2026
Elon Musk’s Cybertruck: A Future Police Vehicle?

By BNN Correspondents

Elon Musk's Cybertruck: A Future Police Vehicle?
Suzuki’s V-Strom 800DE: A New Contender in Adventure Motorcycling

By Aqsa Younas Rana

Suzuki's V-Strom 800DE: A New Contender in Adventure Motorcycling
Latest Headlines
World News
Mother-of-Three's Near-Death Experience Highlights Dangers of 'Skinny Jabs'
23 seconds
Mother-of-Three's Near-Death Experience Highlights Dangers of 'Skinny Jabs'
Nikki Haley's Quiet Congressional Support and Stand on Ukraine
2 mins
Nikki Haley's Quiet Congressional Support and Stand on Ukraine
Michigan's Resilient Journey to Potential National Championship Amid Controversies
2 mins
Michigan's Resilient Journey to Potential National Championship Amid Controversies
Media Preparedness for Potential Trump Second Term: An Ongoing Debate
2 mins
Media Preparedness for Potential Trump Second Term: An Ongoing Debate
A New Phase in Israel-Palestine Conflict and Global Updates
3 mins
A New Phase in Israel-Palestine Conflict and Global Updates
Nebraska's Nick Henrich Bids Farewell to Football Following Recurring Injury
3 mins
Nebraska's Nick Henrich Bids Farewell to Football Following Recurring Injury
High School Girls' Basketball: A Round-up of Recent Matches
3 mins
High School Girls' Basketball: A Round-up of Recent Matches
Brodie Spencer's Recall from Motherwell: A Twist in the Tale
3 mins
Brodie Spencer's Recall from Motherwell: A Twist in the Tale
Unusual Voter Compliment Sparks Reactions Amid Ramaswamy's Political Struggles
4 mins
Unusual Voter Compliment Sparks Reactions Amid Ramaswamy's Political Struggles
UNWTO Reveals Best Tourist Villages of 2023: Egypt's Siwa Oasis Among Top Destinations
51 mins
UNWTO Reveals Best Tourist Villages of 2023: Egypt's Siwa Oasis Among Top Destinations
Egypt's Siwa Oasis Among UNWTO's Best Tourist Villages for 2023
51 mins
Egypt's Siwa Oasis Among UNWTO's Best Tourist Villages for 2023
'Occupied City' - A Somber Journey Through Nazi-Occupied Amsterdam
3 hours
'Occupied City' - A Somber Journey Through Nazi-Occupied Amsterdam
World Braille Day 2024: Celebrating Louis Braille's Legacy and the Power of Inclusion
4 hours
World Braille Day 2024: Celebrating Louis Braille's Legacy and the Power of Inclusion
32nd Anniversary of 'Wednesday Demonstration': A Resonating Call for Justice Amidst Regional Tensions
4 hours
32nd Anniversary of 'Wednesday Demonstration': A Resonating Call for Justice Amidst Regional Tensions
Michael Smith Triumphs Over Michael Van Gerwen in Historic Darts Championship Match
4 hours
Michael Smith Triumphs Over Michael Van Gerwen in Historic Darts Championship Match
Vietnam's UNESCO Heritage Sites: A Rising Force in Global Tourism
7 hours
Vietnam's UNESCO Heritage Sites: A Rising Force in Global Tourism
India's Truckers' Strike Called Off, Saudi Arabia Joins BRICS, and More
9 hours
India's Truckers' Strike Called Off, Saudi Arabia Joins BRICS, and More
Fermi Paradox and the Search for Extraterrestrial Intelligence: A Closer Look
10 hours
Fermi Paradox and the Search for Extraterrestrial Intelligence: A Closer Look

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app