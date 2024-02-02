Fntastic's Dark Side: Allegations Emerge of Employee Mistreatment

The world of video game development was recently shaken by serious allegations of employee and volunteer mistreatment at Fntastic, the developer behind 'The Day Before.' Based on accounts from 16 former employees, a volunteer, and seven staff members from the publisher Mytona, a toxic work culture has been described under co-founders Eduard and Aysen Gotovtsev.

A Toxic Work Environment

The report reveals a picture of a hostile work environment characterized by arbitrary punishments and a levy on employees for 'low quality' work. Contributing to the stressful atmosphere was an internal platform, Continent, used to relentlessly monitor productivity.

Employees were reportedly subject to excessive crunch times, working over 16 hours a day without weekends or time off. The demanding work hours, coupled with a lack of clear vision for the game's development and frequent changes in direction to follow gaming trends, led to a stressful and chaotic development cycle.

Failure of The Day Before

In the wake of these circumstances, 'The Day Before' was poorly received upon its early access release, leading to the game's subsequent shutdown. Fntastic closed down four days post-release, and refunds were issued through the Steam platform with Mytona's assistance.

Dismissal of Allegations

Following these events, Fntastic attempted to dismiss the negative attention as a 'hate campaign' in a statement on social media, which was swiftly removed.

This expose of the mistreatment of workers and chaotic management practices at Fntastic presents a concerning picture of the video game development industry's dark side. The case serves as a stark reminder of the need for better labor practices and employee treatment in the sector.