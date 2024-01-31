FMCSA Proposes Changes to Streamline CDL Process and Address Driver Shortages

In a move to address commercial motor vehicle (CMV) driver shortages and enhance supply chain stability, the Federal Motor Carrier Safety Administration (FMCSA) has proposed a series of changes to streamline the commercial driver license (CDL) process. The proposed alterations are a response to a petition from the American Trucking Associations (ATA), granted in 2021, and aim to reduce regulatory burdens while maintaining safety standards.

Proposed Changes

Among the proposed changes are the application of training and certification standards for third-party knowledge examiners and the imposition of monitoring standards for third-party knowledge testers. These standards are similar to those currently in place for state-employed and third-party skills testers. The FMCSA suggests that these changes could increase operational efficiency and result in cost savings, but the exact impact is hard to predict as it depends on states' voluntary adoption of the changes.

Streamlining the CDL Process

The FMCSA's proposal also includes provisions to increase flexibility for state driver licensing agencies and applicants. States would be allowed the discretion to provide skills testing to out-of-state applicants, regardless of the state in which training was obtained. Furthermore, the rule requiring a qualified CDL holder to be in the passenger seat for permit holders who have passed the skills test but have not yet picked up their home state license would be removed.

Support and the Way Forward

The Commercial Vehicle Training Association (CVTA) has expressed support for the proposal, stating that it will reduce administrative barriers to skills testing and help new drivers access truck driving jobs more efficiently. The FMCSA is now seeking public comments on the proposal for a 60-day period following its publication in the Federal Register.

As the FMCSA continues its efforts to streamline the CDL process, it remains to be seen how these proposed changes will be received by various stakeholders in the trucking industry and to what extent they will contribute to addressing the current CMV driver shortages and enhancing supply chain stability.