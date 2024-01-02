FLYING Media Group Acquires FindaPilot.com, Aims to Broaden Aviation Career Opportunities

In an industry-defining move, FLYING Media Group (FMG) has purchased the leading job placement website for aviators, FindaPilot.com. This online platform, hailed as the bridge between pilots and aviation employers, has made a name for itself since its inception in 1997. Boasting a substantial user base comprising 25,000 pilots and 4,000 aviation employers, FindaPilot.com has had a far-reaching impact, particularly within the business aviation sector.

FindaPilot.com: A Game Changer in Aviation Employment

FindaPilot.com caters to a diverse clientele, including charter companies, corporations with private jet fleets, aviation consulting firms, and flying clubs. Recognized as the largest source of contract pilots, the platform is a go-to for commercial pilots from various backgrounds and with different type-ratings. Over the past two decades, small aviation businesses have relied on FindaPilot.com to source pilots for varied missions and career roles.

FMG’s Vision for Broader Scope and Advanced Tools

With this acquisition, FMG plans to expand the reach of the website to include large national employers. The company also intends to develop advanced tools to streamline the process for small businesses and pilots, aiding them in finding apt career opportunities. In addition to being a career portal, FindaPilot.com provides a comprehensive database of pilot profiles — a valuable resource for employers seeking specific qualifications and pilots exploring contract or career opportunities.

Continued Leadership and New Opportunities

The founder of FindaPilot, John Peroyea, will remain integral to the platform post-acquisition. He expressed optimism about the partnership with FMG, anticipating that it would enable FindaPilot to offer even more sophisticated opportunities for pilots. FMG’s CEO, Craig Fuller, underscored that the acquisition will integrate FindaPilot.com with FMG’s extensive content platform, thereby enhancing pilot career development and continuing education. Being a major content provider in the aviation industry, FMG’s network spans nearly 30 aviation brands.