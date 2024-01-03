FluidForm Bio Enhances Leadership Team, Aims to Revolutionize Life Sciences

FluidForm BioTM, a pioneering company in the creation of living human tissue for medical treatments, has announced significant additions to its executive leadership team. The breakthrough firm has appointed Jonathan Paris as the new general counsel and head of corporate strategy, Naomi Phaneuf as the chief marketing officer, and Alex Lenz as the vice president of people & business operations. These newly appointed executives bring a wealth of experience and expertise to their respective roles, further strengthening FluidForm Bio’s mission to revolutionize the life sciences industry.

Executive Appointments Bolster FluidForm Bio’s Vision

Jonathan Paris, with his legal acumen, will serve as the general counsel and head of corporate strategy, steering the company’s strategic vision and legal affairs. Naomi Phaneuf, leveraging her impressive 19 years of marketing experience, steps up as the chief marketing officer, tasked to shape and communicate the company’s brand identity. Meanwhile, Alex Lenz takes on the role of vice president of people & business operations, where he will oversee recruitment and people management, ensuring the company attracts and retains the best talent.

FRESH Technology: A Cornerstone of Innovation

At the heart of FluidForm Bio’s innovative approach is its patented FRESH technology, which enables the production of high-quality tissue for therapeutic applications. This revolutionary technology has positioned the company as a frontrunner in the life sciences industry, producing tissue indistinguishable from natural human tissue.

Driving Global Quality of Life Improvement

FluidForm Bio is committed to improving global quality of life through its innovative solutions. By partnering with leading life science companies, the firm remains at the forefront of scientific progress, delivering better treatment options to patients worldwide. The arrival of the new executives is expected to bolster this commitment, contributing to both the company’s strategic vision and growth.