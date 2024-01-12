Fluicell AB Announces Trading Changes on First North Growth Market

In a significant development, Fluicell AB, a notable entity listed on the First North Growth Market, has announced its imminent shift in trading mechanisms for its financial instruments. The change is scheduled to be implemented from January 15, 2024.

Unit Rights and Subscription Units

The Swedish biotechnology firm has declared that the unit rights associated with the company will henceforth be traded under the short name FLUI UR. These instruments are equipped with an ISIN code of SE0021151099 and an order book ID of 318231. The trading window for these unit rights is set to remain open until January 24, 2024.

In an equally prominent move, the company has also stated that its paid subscription units will be traded on the First North Growth Market. Unlike the unit rights, these instruments will continue trading until further information is released. The paid subscription units will go under the short name FLUI BTU, with an ISIN code of SE0021151107 and order book ID of 318230.

Regulatory Adherence and Settlement

Both the unit rights and the paid subscription units will adhere to the MiFID II tick size table. Furthermore, these financial instruments will undergo bilateral settlement at Euroclear Sweden, ensuring a robust and compliant trading process.

Growth Prospectus and Preferential Rights Issue

Fluicell AB has issued an EU growth prospectus in connection with a preferential rights issue of units worth approximately 30 MSEK. This prospectus, which has been duly approved and registered by the Swedish Financial Supervisory Authority, contains comprehensive terms and instructions. The company’s financial advisor for this process is Corpura Fondkommission AB, with MAQS Advokatbyrå serving as the legal advisor.

For those seeking additional information or clarification, Nasdaq Stockholm AB’s Issuer Surveillance can be contacted at the provided telephone number or email address.