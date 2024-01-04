en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Business

Fluctuating Day for Datadog Inc in Recent Trading Session

author
By: Sakchi Khandelwal
Published: January 3, 2024 at 8:18 pm EST
Fluctuating Day for Datadog Inc in Recent Trading Session

In a recent trading session marked by fluctuations, Datadog Inc (NASDAQ: DDOG), a prominent player in the Software – Application Industry and a member of the Technology Sector, experienced a 5.19% decrease from the previous day’s closing, opening at $119.225. The stock oscillated between a high of $119.225 and a low of $114.2777, finally settling at $121.38. Over the previous 52 weeks, DDOG’s stock price has varied from $61.34 to $124.69, reflecting the dynamic nature of the market.

Financial Performance and Metrics

Datadog Inc has demonstrated remarkable growth over the last half-decade, boasting a sales growth of 70.70% and an average annual earnings per share (EPS) growth of 53.02%. The company’s efficiency is evidenced by a gross margin of 79.25%, an operating margin of -3.50%, and a pretax margin of -2.27%. Institutional ownership stands at 68.87%, with insider ownership at 17.92%, indicating significant stakeholder confidence.

Insider Transactions and Quarterly Report

Recent insider transactions include a sale by the Chief Technology Officer of 127,105 shares at $123.19, and a sale by the General Counsel/Corp Secy of 17,500 shares at $113.49. The latest quarterly report, released on September 29, 2023, showed earnings of $0.45 per share, outperforming the consensus estimate of $0.26. Despite a return on equity of -19.55% and a net margin of -2.99%, Wall Street expects earnings of $0.39 per share for the current fiscal year.

Projected Growth and Financial Position

Long-term EPS growth over the next five years is projected at 33.30%, despite a -77.99% drop over the previous five years. The company’s financial stability is reflected in a quick ratio of 3.30, a price to sales ratio of 18.83, and a price to free cash flow of 71.76. The diluted EPS is currently -0.11 but is expected to reach 0.43 in the next quarter and 1.76 in one year. With a market capitalization of $37.81 billion, 328,554K shares outstanding, annual sales of $1,675 million, and an annual income of -$50,160K, Datadog Inc continues to be a significant player in the tech sector.

0
Business
author

Sakchi Khandelwal

Sakchi Khandelwal is a distinguished international correspondent for BNN, known for her unwavering commitment to effecting meaningful societal change through journalism. She brings to the table more than five years of multifaceted experience in print and digital spaces, shedding light on global issues with utmost rigor and versatility. Leveraging her wide range of interests and profound expertise, Sakchi delves into multiple topics, consistently delivering engaging and insightful narratives to her audience.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Business

See more
25 seconds ago
Adam Mitchell Promoted to Genie Dealer Manager for the UK, Ireland, Denmark, and Iceland
In a significant reshuffle within the Genie UK organization, Adam Mitchell has been elevated to the role of dealer manager for the UK, Ireland, Denmark, and Iceland. This appointment marks an expansion of his leadership responsibilities, a change that took effect earlier this week. A Step-Up in Roles Before his promotion, Mitchell served as the
Adam Mitchell Promoted to Genie Dealer Manager for the UK, Ireland, Denmark, and Iceland
Ruzo Coffee: Twin Brothers Brew a Fresh Start in North Boulder's Café Scene
1 min ago
Ruzo Coffee: Twin Brothers Brew a Fresh Start in North Boulder's Café Scene
Netradyne's Tech Revolutionizing Trucking Safety and Efficiency
1 min ago
Netradyne's Tech Revolutionizing Trucking Safety and Efficiency
EchoStar Challenges FCC's Spectrum Rules, Targets SpaceX and T-Mobile
31 seconds ago
EchoStar Challenges FCC's Spectrum Rules, Targets SpaceX and T-Mobile
The Birdie Lounge: A Revolutionary Golfing Experience
34 seconds ago
The Birdie Lounge: A Revolutionary Golfing Experience
SAIA and CTFA Join Advertising Regulatory Board, Pledge to Uphold Advertising Standards
43 seconds ago
SAIA and CTFA Join Advertising Regulatory Board, Pledge to Uphold Advertising Standards
Latest Headlines
World News
Louisville Cardinals Eyeing Talented Transfer Peny Boone
21 seconds
Louisville Cardinals Eyeing Talented Transfer Peny Boone
The Birdie Lounge: A Revolutionary Golfing Experience
34 seconds
The Birdie Lounge: A Revolutionary Golfing Experience
Healthcare Firm Recalls Saline Solution and Insight Pharmaceuticals Recalls Pain Reliever: Safety Measures and Advocacy Highlighted
37 seconds
Healthcare Firm Recalls Saline Solution and Insight Pharmaceuticals Recalls Pain Reliever: Safety Measures and Advocacy Highlighted
Pittsburgh Pirates Grapple with Offseason Challenges Amid Rising Pressure
55 seconds
Pittsburgh Pirates Grapple with Offseason Challenges Amid Rising Pressure
Detroit Lions Achieve Milestone with Five Players Heading to Pro Bowl
1 min
Detroit Lions Achieve Milestone with Five Players Heading to Pro Bowl
PGA Tour Golfers Rally to Aid Lahaina's Fire Relief Efforts
2 mins
PGA Tour Golfers Rally to Aid Lahaina's Fire Relief Efforts
Atlanta Falcons' Bates, Lindstrom Make it to 2024 NFL Pro Bowl
2 mins
Atlanta Falcons' Bates, Lindstrom Make it to 2024 NFL Pro Bowl
Deanxit: A Case of Regulatory Challenges in India's Pharmaceutical Sector
2 mins
Deanxit: A Case of Regulatory Challenges in India's Pharmaceutical Sector
Dawn McCarthy Highlights Innovative Fitness Gear and Meal Services for Healthier Lifestyles
2 mins
Dawn McCarthy Highlights Innovative Fitness Gear and Meal Services for Healthier Lifestyles
Brazilian YouTubers Construct Record-Breaking Popsicle Stick Tower
3 hours
Brazilian YouTubers Construct Record-Breaking Popsicle Stick Tower
Surviving Nazi Germany: Barbara Feigin's 'My American Dream'
3 hours
Surviving Nazi Germany: Barbara Feigin's 'My American Dream'
Indian PM Narendra Modi and UAE President to Kickstart Vibrant Gujarat Global Summit with Ahmedabad Roadshow
4 hours
Indian PM Narendra Modi and UAE President to Kickstart Vibrant Gujarat Global Summit with Ahmedabad Roadshow
92-Year-Old Alfredo Aliaga Burdio Sets World Record by Hiking the Grand Canyon
5 hours
92-Year-Old Alfredo Aliaga Burdio Sets World Record by Hiking the Grand Canyon
Jan Pietrzak's Controversial Comments Spark Outrage and Investigation in Poland
5 hours
Jan Pietrzak's Controversial Comments Spark Outrage and Investigation in Poland
Mercy Corps Applauds Nigeria’s Aid in Staffer's Safe Exit from Gaza
5 hours
Mercy Corps Applauds Nigeria’s Aid in Staffer's Safe Exit from Gaza
Microsoft Unveils AI-Powered Copilot App: A Game-Changer in Creative Assistance
6 hours
Microsoft Unveils AI-Powered Copilot App: A Game-Changer in Creative Assistance
Luke Littler: On the Brink of Making Darts History
7 hours
Luke Littler: On the Brink of Making Darts History
Unmasking Systemic Corruption: An Insight into the Chicago Police Department
7 hours
Unmasking Systemic Corruption: An Insight into the Chicago Police Department

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app