Flow's 'Bring the Joy' Christmas Promotion: Customers Rewarded with Cash Prizes and More

Flow, a leading communications provider, has brought the joy of the holiday season to ten of its customers as part of their 'Bring the Joy' Christmas promotion. Each of these customers walked away with EC$500, a substantial reward for their loyalty and timely bill payments. The lucky customers include Julianne Whilsher, Carla Harris, Patricia Brooks, Leonie Richardson, Grace Carty, Lucina Adolfo, Menelva Proctor, Elis Brooks, Aldeta Gumbs, and James Proctor.

'Bring the Joy' Christmas Promotion

Under the 'Bring the Joy' Christmas promotion, which began on November 3 and runs until December 31, 2023, Flow customers are given a myriad of opportunities to win not just cash prizes, but also large kitchen appliances. The promotion is designed to reward customers for various actions such as activating a new prepaid plan, paying their bills on time and in full, or subscribing to new services.

More Exciting Prizes to Come

But the joy does not stop here. More draws are scheduled for the coming weeks. On December 8, one lucky customer will win a microwave, and another will take home a General Electric Washer. More cash draws are slated for December 13. These prizes serve as a token of gratitude for the continuous support and trust of Flow's customers.

Additional Benefits for New Internet Customers

Flow is also extending its holiday cheer to new internet customers. Upon signing up, they are instantly given an EC$500 grocery voucher, redeemable at local supermarkets. This is a part of Flow's commitment to making the holiday season brighter and more joyful for its customers.

In a surprising twist, Eulet Harrigan emerged as the winner of a General Electric Fridge, adding a cherry on top of the festivities. With Flow's 'Bring the Joy' Christmas promotion, the spirit of giving is truly alive, making the season extra special for its customers.