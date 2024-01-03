en English
Florida to Welcome Six New Property and Casualty Insurers

By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 3, 2024 at 12:46 pm EST
Florida’s expansive insurance market is set to welcome six new property and casualty insurers, a move approved by the state’s Office of Insurance Regulation (OIR). The approval comes on the heels of recent legislative reforms, designed to infuse stability and competitiveness into an industry that has seen homeowners insurance premiums triple the national average.

Reforms Aimed at Strengthening Florida’s Insurance Market

Florida Governor, Ron DeSantis, has been instrumental in the signing of legislation intended to bolster the market and enhance consumer protection measures. The objectives also include the expansion of home hardening and hazard mitigation programs. These reforms are part of a comprehensive strategy to tackle the state’s insurance market challenges, including climate change risks and steep premiums.

Boosting Participation in Depopulation Program

The OIR’s approval of new insurers and the expansion of existing ones is a strategic move to augment participation in Citizens Property Insurance Corp.’s depopulation program. This initiative transfers policies from the state-created insurer of last resort to the private market. In 2023, the OIR greenlit requests to assume 650,399 policies from Citizens, marking an astonishing 800% increase from the previous year.

Reducing Risk and Stabilizing Credit Ratings

By encouraging a more inclusive insurance landscape, Florida aims to reduce the risk of assessments on all state consumers. In a related development, the Florida Insurance Guaranty Association (FIGA) issued $590 million in bonds to fund claims from insolvent companies. Despite the complexities, the state’s credit ratings remain stable, boasting a triple-A rating from leading agencies.

Broad Spectrum of Reforms

The OIR’s endeavors and the legislative reforms are part of a broader strategy to address multifaceted insurance market challenges. The sunrise state is also seeking to navigate the risks driven by climate change and exorbitant premiums. The market is now set to witness an influx of new players, and with them, a renewed promise of competitive pricing and enhanced coverage for Floridians.

