Flex LNG to Recharter Flex Constellation at More Favorable Rates

Flex LNG Ltd., a leader in Liquefied Natural Gas (LNG) transportation, recently announced the impending return of the Flex Constellation to its fleet. The charterer of the ship has opted not to exercise the extension option of the Time Charter, which began on May 17, 2021, and had an optional extension of up to three years beyond the initial three-year period.

Return of the Flex Constellation

The shipping company expects to take redelivery of the vessel in the second quarter of 2024. This aligns with the ship’s scheduled five-year special survey. The Flex Constellation is a modern, environmentally friendly vessel sporting a capacity of 173,400 cbm. It boasts ME-GI main engines and a partial reliquefication system, contributing to substantially lower methane emissions compared to older models.

Impact on Charter Coverage

With the return of Flex Constellation, Flex LNG’s fleet will now have 95% charter coverage for 2024, a slight decrease from the 100% coverage when the ship was under contract. Despite this reduction, the future looks bright for the shipping giant.

Rechartering at More Favorable Rates

Market rates for new charters are currently higher than the previous fixed rate of $80,000 per day. This presents Flex LNG with an opportunity to recharter the vessel at more favorable rates after the special survey is completed. The company’s fleet comprises thirteen state-of-the-art LNG carriers with two-stroke propulsion, most of which are fixed on long-term contracts. Flex LNG is listed on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) and the Oslo Stock Exchange (OSE) under the ticker ‘FLNG’.