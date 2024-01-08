en English
Business

Flex LNG Gears Up for Flex Constellation’s Return; Predicts Higher Rechartering Rates

author
By: Waqas Arain
Published: January 8, 2024 at 1:11 am EST
Flex LNG Gears Up for Flex Constellation’s Return; Predicts Higher Rechartering Rates

Flex LNG, the frontline player in Liquefied Natural Gas (LNG) transportation, is orchestrating the return of its vessel, Flex Constellation, in the second quarter of the year. The timing aligns perfectly with its imminent five-year special survey slated for the second or third quarter of 2024. The company is expecting a lean year in terms of drydock schedules, with only two vessels lining up for the process, a stark contrast to 2023.

Strong Charter Coverage

The Flex Constellation’s return is set to bolster Flex LNG’s charter coverage for 2024 to a robust 95%. The vessel was previously engaged in a fixed-rate Time Charter at $80,000 per day, aligning with the Time Charter Equivalent rate predicted for the fleet in 2023. With the current market rates oscillating between $90,000 and $100,000 per day for one to ten-year charters, Flex LNG is buoyant about recontracting the Flex Constellation at higher rates.

Preparation for Winter Season

The company is strategically positioning the ship for both short- and long-term opportunities prior to the winter season, capitalizing on the opportune time. The Flex Constellation is a sizeable LNG carrier, boasting a capacity of 173,400 cbm, and is powered by ME-GI main engines. These engines significantly reduce methane slip, making it more eco-friendly than traditional dual fuel diesel electric (DFDE/TFDE) LNG carriers.

Commitment to Environment and Market Presence

This technological advantage aligns with the tenets of the Global Methane Pledge, fortifying the company’s optimism about the vessel’s rechartering prospects. The shipping giant’s fleet comprises thirteen modern LNG carriers with two-stroke propulsion, enhancing fuel efficiency and minimizing carbon emissions. The company has locked in long-term fixed-rate charter contracts for 11 of its 13 vessels and has one on a variable hire time charter. Flex LNG, listed under the ticker ‘FLNG’ on both the New York and Oslo Stock Exchanges, continues to solidify its footprint in the global LNG shipping market.

Business Energy
author

Waqas Arain

Waqas Arain, with a prestigious journalistic stint across prestigious media institutions such as ARY News TV, Dawn.com, and Apna Television Group spanning more than seven years, holds an immense wealth of experience. He is a proficient reporter, showcasing remarkable adeptness in critical and inventive thought which aids him in dealing effectively with a wide array of topics. Waqas exhibits an innate ability to master complex ideas swiftly and then convey these intricately woven narratives in a compelling manner, responsive to various themes and prevailing world affairs. Being an effective communicator and a cooperative team member, he excels in high-pressure situations and fosters harmonious relationships within the team.

