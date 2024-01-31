Flex Announces Q3 2024 Earnings and Provides Fiscal Outlook post Nextracker Spin-off

Flex, the global manufacturing titan, has unveiled its financial results for the third quarter of fiscal year 2024, underlining the company's robust execution and strategic positioning in markets underpinned by enduring secular drivers. Furthermore, the company has provided an outlook for the upcoming fourth quarter and the full fiscal year.

Spin-off of Nextracker

In a significant move, Flex has completed the spin-off of its remaining interest in Nextracker, thus rendering it an entirely independent public entity. As part of the spin-off that took place on January 2, 2024, Flex shareholders received around 0.17 shares of Nextracker Class A common stock for each ordinary share of Flex they possessed. The company has clarified that all future references to its financial performance will exclude its economic interest in Nextracker.

Discontinued Operations

Post the spin-off, the historical financial results of Nextracker will be categorized as discontinued operations in Flex's consolidated financial statements. This amendment will be effective from the fourth quarter of fiscal year 2024.

Risks, Uncertainties, and Commitments

In a conference call reviewing the financial results, Flex's management team took the opportunity to discuss the company's forward-looking statements. The conversation spanned a variety of topics, including the risks and uncertainties that could potentially impact the company's future fiscal performance. In addition to broader macroeconomic conditions and geopolitical tensions, the company also acknowledged the challenges posed by supply chain issues, along with legal and regulatory hurdles.

Flex reiterated its commitment to upholding high environmental, social, and governance standards and also broached the topic of how public health crises might affect its operations.

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

As part of its financial disclosures, Flex delved into non-GAAP financial measures, underscoring their value in offering a clearer depiction of the company's performance. By excluding specific charges and gains that are not connected to its ongoing operational performance, the company believes that these non-GAAP measures, when used in conjunction with GAAP results, provide invaluable insights to both investors and management in assessing business performance and strategizing for the future.