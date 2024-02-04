Fletcher Building Bolsters NZICC Project Provision Amid Rising Costs

In a recent announcement, Fletcher Building, a renowned construction company, disclosed an increase of NZ$165 million (approximately US$100 million) in its provision for the New Zealand International Convention Center (NZICC) project. This unexpected surge in costs is ascribed to the necessity for pricier subcontractor resources in the final stages of construction. These resources include steel remediation, internal fit-out, and the installation of operating systems.

The company also indicated potential issues with the recovery of some claims against the project's Contract Works Insurance. Initiated in late 2015, the ambitious project includes the NZICC, a 5-star, 300-room hotel on Hobson Street, and a retail laneway that will serve as a link between Nelson and Hobson streets in Auckland.

Despite the hurdles, Fletcher Building maintains that the project is on track and is expected to be completed by the end of the current year. The company also plans to earmark a NZ$15 million provision for the WIAL Carpark to cover the costs of remediation work.

CEO Ross Taylor has assured that the company is determined to complete all legacy projects by the end of 2024. However, he acknowledged that cost and revenue risks will persist until completion. Fletcher Building also plans to actively pursue claims for recoveries on these projects, which are anticipated to be settled by fiscal years 2025-2026.