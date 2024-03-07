FleetEV Hires Louise Griffin as Operations Manager, Boosting Women in Green Tech Leadership

Cardiff-based electric vehicle provider, FleetEV, announces a strategic move in its leadership team by appointing Louise Griffin as the brand's new Operations Manager. This appointment comes at a pivotal time as FleetEV gears up to celebrate International Women's Day, emphasizing the company's dedication to inclusivity and the promotion of women in senior roles within the green technology and automotive industries in Wales.

Empowering Leadership

Louise Griffin brings to FleetEV over two decades of experience in senior management, with a laudable track record across the education, manufacturing, and financial services sectors. Known for her dynamic leadership in project management, process optimization, and change management, Louise's expertise is poised to propel FleetEV on its robust growth trajectory. "I am thrilled to join the FleetEV team during this exciting time of development," Louise stated. "I look forward to contributing to the company's growth and playing a pivotal role in establishing FleetEV as the premier provider for EV leasing, salary sacrifice, and fleet solutions."

A Milestone for Inclusivity

FleetEV's decision to appoint Louise Griffin aligns with its celebration of International Women's Day and underscores a firm commitment to fostering a diverse and inclusive workplace. Jarrad Morris, Founder and CEO of FleetEV, remarked, "We are delighted to welcome Louise to the FleetEV family as our new Operations Manager. Her impressive background and leadership skills are exactly what we need as we navigate this exciting phase of growth." The company's focus on inclusivity, particularly in providing opportunities for women in leadership roles, sets a precedent in the green tech and automotive sector in Wales.

Positioned for Growth

With the recent announcement of being awarded a significant contract by the Welsh Government to support sustainability efforts across the public sector, FleetEV is on the brink of entering a new phase of significant growth. Louise's appointment is a strategic step in preparing the company to meet market demands and continue its expansion. Her leadership is expected to be instrumental in steering FleetEV towards achieving its goals in the EV leasing, salary sacrifice, and fleet solutions market.

As FleetEV continues to expand its footprint in the green tech industry, the appointment of Louise Griffin not only celebrates the role of women in leadership but also marks a significant milestone in the company's growth strategy. This move reaffirms FleetEV's commitment to diversity, inclusivity, and sustainability, setting a powerful example for the industry and contributing to a greener future.