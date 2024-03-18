Fitch Warns of Credit Profile Impact on Healthcare Providers After Cyberattack on UnitedHealth Group's Unit

Fitch Ratings issued a warning on Monday regarding potential repercussions for smaller healthcare providers and pharmacies in the wake of a cybersecurity incident at UnitedHealth Group's technology subsidiary, Change Healthcare. The cyberattack, which occurred on Feb. 21, has had a cascading effect on the U.S. healthcare system, which heavily relies on insurance operations.

Advertisment

Scale of Change Healthcare's Operations

Change Healthcare plays a pivotal role in the U.S. healthcare landscape, processing approximately half of all medical claims in the country. Its services extend to serving around 900,000 physicians, 33,000 pharmacies, 5,500 hospitals, and 600 laboratories. The widespread use of its technology underscores the significance of the cyber incident's impact on the broader healthcare ecosystem.

Response from Government and Industry

Advertisment

In response to the cyberattack, the U.S. government has taken steps to mitigate the disruption's effects on healthcare providers. States have been urged to make interim payments retroactively to providers affected by the claims payment processing disruption.

Additionally, the Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services have announced plans to expedite payments for government-backed insurance plans to affected hospitals and have encouraged advance funding for those most severely impacted.

Credit Implications and Assessment

Fitch is currently evaluating the potential credit implications for smaller pharmacies and healthcare providers, particularly assessing their cash flows and liquidity adequacy. The agency notes that credit impacts may be more pronounced for smaller companies or those rated 'CCC' or low-to-mid 'B,' given their limited financial flexibility.

While larger companies typically have greater financial resilience, smaller entities like Option Care Health have already indicated potential near-term financial repercussions, including impacts on cash flow and working capital due to claims processing disruptions.