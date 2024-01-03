en English
Business

First Wave BioPharma Announces Strategic Business Moves

By: Wojciech Zylm
Published: January 3, 2024 at 3:34 pm EST
First Wave BioPharma Announces Strategic Business Moves

Biopharmaceutical firm, First Wave BioPharma, Inc., has embarked on a series of strategic business maneuvers to redefine its clinical pipeline and corporate structure. On December 27, 2023, the company unveiled its plan to sell its niclosamide program for treating inflammatory bowel diseases to an anonymous biopharmaceutical company. The non-binding agreement includes an upfront payment in the low seven-figure range, along with potential future milestones and royalties. The deal is expected to conclude in the first half of 2024.

Acquisition of ImmunogenX

Prior to this announcement, on December 18, 2023, First Wave BioPharma revealed intentions to acquire ImmunogenX, another player in the biopharmaceutical field. This merger, conducted in an all-stock transaction, aims to bolster First Wave BioPharma’s gastrointestinal (GI) pipeline with multiple late-stage clinical assets. The completion of this merger is also anticipated in the first half of 2024.

Corporate Restructuring

In addition to these strategic moves, the company has also undertaken a corporate restructuring by executing a 1-for-20 reverse stock split of its outstanding common stock. This is a tactic commonly employed to enhance the stock price by decreasing the number of shares available.

Implications and Future Prospects

The biopharmaceutical sector is witnessing a resurgence in mergers and acquisitions due to factors such as patent expiry, pharmaceutical companies seeking to diversify their pipelines, and considerable cash availability on Big Pharma’s balance sheets. The financial standing of numerous Big Pharma firms is at unprecedented levels, due to high demand for their treatments. Hence, the global pharmaceutical industry commands an estimated $700 billion for mergers, acquisitions, and R&D initiatives. The number of M&A deals is likely to accelerate in the upcoming quarters, with potential regulatory risk for larger acquisitions.

Business
author

Wojciech Zylm

Hailing from Warsaw, Wojciech Zylm is a devoted correspondent with a keen interest in communicating vital global news. Since 2018, he has consistently furthered his journalistic talents, keeping his finger on the pulse of current affairs and political happenings. Infusing facts with compelling narratives, Wojciech provides extensive reports on a myriad of subjects, spanning politics, culture, and technology, ensuring his audience stays abreast and interested. His extraordinary abilities and dedication to his profession solidify his position as a crucial asset in the realm of international journalism.

