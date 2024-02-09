First Annual Research and Industry Meeting (ARIMS) Calls for Synergy to Drive Innovation in Ghana

On February 8, 2024, the Institute of Industrial Research (IIR), a division of the Center for Scientific and Industrial Research (CSIR), hosted the first Annual Research and Industry Meeting (ARIMS). Dr. Francis Boateng Agyenim, the director, emphasized the urgency of incorporating research insights into national development programs, aiming to achieve Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) in Ghana. Despite the challenges in forging partnerships with industries, Dr. Agyenim underscored the necessity of collaboration.

The Call for Synergy

Dr. Latifatu Mohammed Adjah, ARIMS Coordinator, echoed the importance of synergy between research and industry, highlighting the main obstacles: funding and infrastructure. "We need to bridge the gap between research and industry to drive economic growth and innovation in Ghana," she said. The meeting aimed to foster collaboration between researchers and industry experts, addressing the critical need for partnerships.

Brushing Aside Barriers

Kwame Jantuah, a lawyer representing the Association of Ghana Industry (AGI Oil & Gas) and the Ghana Export Promotion Authority, acknowledged the significance of communication between research institutions and industry. He stressed the importance of effectively marketing and applying research findings to promote growth. "The CSIR must continue identifying industry challenges, promoting research, and generating revenue," Jantuah urged. He further emphasized the role of ARIMS as a platform for enhancing collaboration and driving innovation.

The Power of Research

By leveraging research, various industries and sectors in Ghana stand to benefit significantly in terms of economic and social development. The IIR is determined to make this vision a reality, calling on the Ghanaian government and industry stakeholders to utilize its research for the betterment of the nation. As Dr. Agyenim put it, "Our research can contribute to the achievement of SDGs and fuel the growth of Ghana's industries. It's time to recognize its potential and act on it."

As the first ARIMS meeting concludes, the spirit of collaboration and determination resonates among those present. The Institute of Industrial Research is committed to fostering research partnerships with industries, overcoming barriers, and ultimately driving Ghana's growth and innovation. Together, they strive to create a future where research and industry unite to propel the nation forward.