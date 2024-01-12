Firms Struggle with Digital Communication Monitoring in the ‘Wild West’

The digital landscape, often dubbed the ‘wild west’ due to its unpredictable nature, is posing significant compliance challenges for financial firms. This was the focus of a recent webinar hosted by Smarsh, a leading RegTech company. The panelists, including Peter Wannemacher of Forrester, Susan Schroeder from WilmerHale, and Robert Mara of EY, emphasized the necessity for firms to adapt their communication monitoring to match the rapid evolution of the digital environment.

Understanding the Compliance Landscape

A report by Forrester noted that 70% of financial services companies consider compliance a high priority. These companies are implementing strategies such as improved risk data analytics and introducing new leadership roles to address the growing need for compliance. The COVID-19 pandemic has exponentially accelerated the adoption of digital communication tools, leading to a surge in challenges related to monitoring employee communications, especially on platforms like WhatsApp.

The High Cost of Inadequate Monitoring

Failure to adequately monitor communications can lead to hefty fines for financial institutions. A case in point is JP Morgan’s recent $200 million penalty for inadequate monitoring. The panelists concurred that firms need to bolster their policies and actively monitor communications to avoid such penalties. They even suggested that company-owned devices could make a resounding comeback, given their ease of monitoring.

The Future of Communication Monitoring

The future of communication monitoring is projected to be complex, with the emergence of new communication channels and the need for firms to be agile in their approach to compliance and oversight. The Financial Industry Regulatory Authority (FINRA) in its Annual Regulatory Oversight Report, highlighted 26 compliance-related topics, providing guidance and resources for firms to review their supervisory procedures and controls. The report covered emerging risks and evolving trends including Crypto Asset Developments, Cybersecurity, Anti-Money Laundering (AML), Fraud and Sanctions, Reg BI and Form CRS, and the Consolidated Audit Trail (CAT).