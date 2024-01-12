en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Business

Firms Struggle with Digital Communication Monitoring in the ‘Wild West’

author
By: Rafia Tasleem
Published: January 12, 2024 at 5:55 am EST
Firms Struggle with Digital Communication Monitoring in the ‘Wild West’

The digital landscape, often dubbed the ‘wild west’ due to its unpredictable nature, is posing significant compliance challenges for financial firms. This was the focus of a recent webinar hosted by Smarsh, a leading RegTech company. The panelists, including Peter Wannemacher of Forrester, Susan Schroeder from WilmerHale, and Robert Mara of EY, emphasized the necessity for firms to adapt their communication monitoring to match the rapid evolution of the digital environment.

Understanding the Compliance Landscape

A report by Forrester noted that 70% of financial services companies consider compliance a high priority. These companies are implementing strategies such as improved risk data analytics and introducing new leadership roles to address the growing need for compliance. The COVID-19 pandemic has exponentially accelerated the adoption of digital communication tools, leading to a surge in challenges related to monitoring employee communications, especially on platforms like WhatsApp.

The High Cost of Inadequate Monitoring

Failure to adequately monitor communications can lead to hefty fines for financial institutions. A case in point is JP Morgan’s recent $200 million penalty for inadequate monitoring. The panelists concurred that firms need to bolster their policies and actively monitor communications to avoid such penalties. They even suggested that company-owned devices could make a resounding comeback, given their ease of monitoring.

The Future of Communication Monitoring

The future of communication monitoring is projected to be complex, with the emergence of new communication channels and the need for firms to be agile in their approach to compliance and oversight. The Financial Industry Regulatory Authority (FINRA) in its Annual Regulatory Oversight Report, highlighted 26 compliance-related topics, providing guidance and resources for firms to review their supervisory procedures and controls. The report covered emerging risks and evolving trends including Crypto Asset Developments, Cybersecurity, Anti-Money Laundering (AML), Fraud and Sanctions, Reg BI and Form CRS, and the Consolidated Audit Trail (CAT).

0
Business
author

Rafia Tasleem

Rafia Tasleem stands as an exemplary figure in media and communications, with a profound dedication to unraveling stories that resonate. An esteemed alumna of Aligarh Muslim University, she boasts a Master's in Mass Communication and Media Studies, providing her with a rich tapestry of journalistic insights. Rafia's adeptness in fostering effective communication and cultivating robust relationships distinguishes her in the industry. Her unyielding commitment to weaving impactful narratives and fortifying bonds with peers and informants positions her as an irreplaceable pillar within our newsroom.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Business

See more
14 seconds ago
Automation Anywhere Launches New Services to Maximize Business Value of Process Automation
Automation Anywhere, a leader in process automation solutions, has unveiled a new suite of benchmarking services to help businesses recognize and maximize the potential of AI-powered process automation. The company’s move comes in response to a noticeable gap in the market where organizations are struggling to prioritize their investments in automation technology. The launch aims
Automation Anywhere Launches New Services to Maximize Business Value of Process Automation
Namiko's Sushi Bar: End of an Era in Arvada's Culinary Landscape
2 mins ago
Namiko's Sushi Bar: End of an Era in Arvada's Culinary Landscape
American Skepticism Towards Globalization and China Trade: A Survey Analysis
2 mins ago
American Skepticism Towards Globalization and China Trade: A Survey Analysis
Conares Commits to Net Zero Carbon Emissions by 2050
1 min ago
Conares Commits to Net Zero Carbon Emissions by 2050
Dubai Chambers Hosts Workshop on Global Best Practices in Construction Contracts
2 mins ago
Dubai Chambers Hosts Workshop on Global Best Practices in Construction Contracts
Velan Inc. Reports Q3 Financial Results: Decrease in Revenue, Increase in Backlog
2 mins ago
Velan Inc. Reports Q3 Financial Results: Decrease in Revenue, Increase in Backlog
Latest Headlines
World News
Burnley Lands Loan Deal for Chelsea's David Datro Fofana
4 seconds
Burnley Lands Loan Deal for Chelsea's David Datro Fofana
From Orphanage Builder to Record-Breaking Free Diver: The Journey of Renee Blundon
7 seconds
From Orphanage Builder to Record-Breaking Free Diver: The Journey of Renee Blundon
D.C. Council Deliberates on 'Secure DC' Crime Bill Amid Mixed Reactions
11 seconds
D.C. Council Deliberates on 'Secure DC' Crime Bill Amid Mixed Reactions
Jesse Marsch Criticizes UK's Adoration for Pundit Roy Keane
11 seconds
Jesse Marsch Criticizes UK's Adoration for Pundit Roy Keane
Khloe Kardashian's Changing Appearance: A Mirror to Societal Beauty Standards
27 seconds
Khloe Kardashian's Changing Appearance: A Mirror to Societal Beauty Standards
Paris 2024 Olympic Torch and Cauldron: A Masterpiece by Mathieu Lehanneur
36 seconds
Paris 2024 Olympic Torch and Cauldron: A Masterpiece by Mathieu Lehanneur
Tampa Bay Buccaneers Waive Linebacker Vi Jones Ahead of NFL Wild Card Weekend
50 seconds
Tampa Bay Buccaneers Waive Linebacker Vi Jones Ahead of NFL Wild Card Weekend
Melbourne GP Cleared of Professional Misconduct Allegations in VCAT Hearing
50 seconds
Melbourne GP Cleared of Professional Misconduct Allegations in VCAT Hearing
Ballad Health System Unveils Automated Pharmacy Robots to Enhance Pharmaceutical Services
1 min
Ballad Health System Unveils Automated Pharmacy Robots to Enhance Pharmaceutical Services
Resurrecting Lost Voices: The Journey of Ken Krimstein's 'When I Grow Up'
3 hours
Resurrecting Lost Voices: The Journey of Ken Krimstein's 'When I Grow Up'
Ken Krimstein's 'When I Grow Up': Reviving Lost Voices of Jewish Teens from the 1930s
16 hours
Ken Krimstein's 'When I Grow Up': Reviving Lost Voices of Jewish Teens from the 1930s
Haribo Sets Guinness World Record for Largest Gummy Candy Mosaic
17 hours
Haribo Sets Guinness World Record for Largest Gummy Candy Mosaic
Cai Qi: The Rising Power in China's Political Landscape
17 hours
Cai Qi: The Rising Power in China's Political Landscape
China's Premier at WEF 2024: A Beacon for Global Economic Recovery
19 hours
China's Premier at WEF 2024: A Beacon for Global Economic Recovery
Journalist Mohamed Jamal Thalathini Killed in Israeli Airstrikes
20 hours
Journalist Mohamed Jamal Thalathini Killed in Israeli Airstrikes
Red Teaming: The Proactive Approach to Secure Generative AI Systems
20 hours
Red Teaming: The Proactive Approach to Secure Generative AI Systems
Ken Krimstein Revives Lost Voices from the 1930s in Graphic Novel
21 hours
Ken Krimstein Revives Lost Voices from the 1930s in Graphic Novel
Death Toll Rises: Palestinian Journalists Face Increasing Risk in Gaza
22 hours
Death Toll Rises: Palestinian Journalists Face Increasing Risk in Gaza

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app