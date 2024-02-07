Fireblocks Announces Layoffs Amid Restructuring, Continues to Hire for New Positions

In a strategic shift, Fireblocks, a seasoned player in the realm of digital asset security, has embarked on a corporate restructuring journey. This overhaul includes layoffs and the reshuffling of nearly 20 employees to new roles. Despite the shake-up, the Israeli workforce of the company is expected to experience a minimal impact.

Streamlining Operations and Customer Support

Fireblocks' revamp aims to optimize its go-to-market strategies and customer support operations. The goal is to amplify service efficiency and pave the way for the firm's expansion into fresh markets. These layoffs have affected less than 3% of the workforce, translating into an impact on approximately 21 employees.

Continuous Growth Amid Changes

While the restructuring wave sweeps through, Fireblocks continues its growth trajectory. The company currently boasts around 100 job vacancies, with half of them located in Israel. Despite the streamlining, Fireblocks' commitment to expansion and recruitment remains undeterred.

A Fair Deal for the Affected Employees

The employees who found themselves on the receiving end of the layoffs have not been left high and dry. Fireblocks has extended severance packages to those who were laid off, reinforcing its commitment to its workforce's well-being.

A Move Towards Better Service and Expansion

Fireblocks' statement on the restructuring underscores its dedication to enhancing customer service and fostering expansion. The move is seen as a necessary step in the company's evolution, positioning it to better serve its clients and venture into new markets.