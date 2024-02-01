FINRA Sets Deadline for Broker-Dealers to Join Remote Inspection Pilot Program

With an aim to adapt to the changing work environment, the Financial Industry Regulatory Authority (FINRA) has extended an opportunity to broker-dealers for a more flexible inspection regime. The authority has set a deadline of May 31 for broker-dealers to join a pilot program, which will allow them to continue remote inspections of non-branch offices without the need for yearly in-person inspections.

The Remote Inspections Pilot Program

The Remote Inspections Pilot Program is an initiative that came into effect as emergency rules during the pandemic. The program aims to gather data to establish permanent remote inspection rules. Broker-dealers have a window from June 1 to June 26 to register for this three-year pilot program. Non-participation would mean reverting to pre-pandemic protocols, which require more frequent on-site inspections. The program requires participants to submit extensive data quarterly including inspection numbers and any regulatory findings.

Pre-requisites and Compliance

For effective participation and compliance, firms must provide written procedures for remote inspections. For a comparative analysis, firms are also required to supply inspection data from 2019. To facilitate this, FINRA is in the process of developing an electronic system for data submission. The authority's notice also dictates that brokers should update their 'U4' forms with current employment addresses, including remote work locations, and report any new branch offices opened during the pandemic.

New Rules and Restrictions

A separate rule, effective from June 1, will permit firm supervisors to designate their home offices as 'non-branch locations.' This essentially means that in-house inspections would be required only once every three years, as opposed to the current annual requirement. However, these new rules are not without restrictions. Measures have been put in place to prevent fraudulent activity, such as prohibiting the storage of records at residential offices and limiting the activities that can be conducted from home offices.

The new rules adopted by FINRA, and the introduction of the Remote Inspections Pilot Program, signal the authority's flexibility and willingness to adapt to the changes brought about by the pandemic. While easing the inspection process, it also seeks to ensure that the integrity and regulatory standards of the industry are maintained.