Finnebrogue Leads UK Food Industry with Diversity Mark Accreditation & First Female Executive

Downpatrick's Finnebrogue, a pioneering force in the UK food production sector, has achieved a historic milestone by becoming the first food producer in the UK to secure the prestigious Diversity Mark accreditation. This landmark achievement coincides with the company's introduction of Bev Mitchell as its first female executive leader, marking a transformative step towards diversity and inclusion within the industry.

Setting New Standards

Over the past 18 months, Finnebrogue has dedicated itself to fostering a workplace culture that champions diversity and inclusion, prioritizing personal and professional growth for all team members. Chris Overend, Finnebrogue's head of HR, emphasized the company's commitment, stating, "Our commitment to creating an inclusive and diverse workplace has been reflected in our actions over the past 18 months. The Diversity Mark accreditation is a 'Mark of Progress' publicly demonstrating our dedication to this cause." Key initiatives spearheading this commitment include the implementation of an equity, diversity, and inclusion strategy, resulting in the publication of Finnebrogue's first Gender Pay Gap Report. The report highlights the company's achievements, including reporting the second lowest hourly pay gap among Northern Ireland food businesses, the second lowest mean gender pay gap, and the second-highest percentage of women in the top 25% of its workforce.

Innovative Initiatives and Strategic Collaborations

Finnebrogue has prioritized increasing female representation in operational roles, providing flexible working schemes, and encouraging career progression. Partnerships with institutions like Queen's University Belfast and 'Meat Business Women' have ensured tailored academic qualifications and professional certifications aligned with industry demands. The introduction of the Executive 'Future Leadership' Programme underscores Finnebrogue's commitment to succession planning and cultivating a diverse leadership team for the future. Bev Mitchell's appointment as chief commercial officer is a testament to this commitment, marking a significant milestone for both Finnebrogue and the food manufacturing industry at large.

Leadership Reflecting Diversity

Andrew Nethercott, Finnebrogue CEO, highlighted Bev Mitchell's vast experience and leadership qualities, "Bev's individual accomplishments, wealth of experience - which spans 30 years - and proven leadership, reflect our commitment to building a leadership team that mirrors diverse talents and perspectives within our organisation." Bev Mitchell, expressing her excitement about joining Finnebrogue, said, "I am delighted to be part of such a forward-thinking and innovative company and have been warmly welcomed into the team." Her commitment to inclusivity, demonstrated through her role as a charity trustee at PSS Liverpool, aligns seamlessly with Finnebrogue's values.

Finnebrogue's strides towards diversity and inclusion set a precedent for the food manufacturing industry, showcasing a commitment to excellence and progressive leadership. The company's recent achievements not only signify a step forward in fostering a more inclusive work environment but also reflect a broader movement towards diversity and inclusion across industries. As Finnebrogue continues to lead by example, it paves the way for other organizations to follow suit, promoting a more equitable and inclusive future for all.