Finance Minister Sitharaman Discusses 2024 Union Budget's Vision in Exclusive Interview

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, in an exclusive interview with Network18, articulated her perspective on the 2024 Union Budget, highlighting its unique attributes and the government's ongoing commitment to serving the common people. The interview did not delve into specific budget policies or financial allocations but rather centered on the overarching philosophy that guided the budget's creation.

A Budget Without Sops

Sitharaman emphasized that the budget was devoid of any special sops, framed instead as a true vote on account. This approach highlights the government's confidence in its performance and its belief that it doesn't need to resort to populist measures to win approval. The budget, according to Sitharaman, is a testament to the government's focus on empowerment over tokenism, a reflection of the faith that the people have in the Prime Minister and his administration.

From Fragile to Robust

Underlining the transformation of the Indian economy, Sitharaman reflected on its journey from a fragile state to becoming one of the world's largest economies. She announced the government's plans to commission a white paper on the economic performance of the past decade, a move hailed by Congress leader P. Chidambaram. The white paper is expected to shed light on the macroeconomic indicators and policy decisions that have propelled India's economic growth.

'Viksit Bharat' by 2047

Looking towards the future, Sitharaman outlined the government's ambitious goal for a 'Viksit Bharat' or developed India by 2047. The budget, she insists, prioritizes women, youth, farmers, and the poor, aiming to ensure that pro-people schemes reach every eligible person. The government remains committed to fiscal discipline while extending support to the poorest sections, particularly during the challenges posed by the pandemic.