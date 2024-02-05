In an era where sustainability is no longer just a buzzword, two financial leaders, Paolo Poma of Lamborghini and Candice Holcomb of Generation West Virginia, are steering their organizations towards a greener future. These finance chiefs are embracing evolution while preserving their legacies, all in the name of resilience, profitability, and a more sustainable world.

Hybridization: A Strategy for Survival

Lamborghini, the iconic automaker, is undergoing a radical shift under the financial guidance of CFO Paolo Poma. The Italian luxury car manufacturer is accelerating towards hybridization, aiming to be the first in its market to fully integrate this technology by the start of 2025. This strategic move is driven by an increasing customer sensitivity to sustainability and the potential for increased profitability through electrification. Poma underscores the necessity of this shift as part of the company's strategy to prevent obsolescence in an evolving automotive industry.

Lamborghini's commitment to a sustainable future is reflected in its 2021 electrification strategy, dubbed 'Direzione Cor Tauri', a reference to the brightest star in the constellation of Taurus. This strategy aims to electrify Lamborghini's model lineup and decarbonize its value chain. By 2030, Lamborghini plans to reduce CO2 emissions by 40% per car, utilizing plug-in hybrids like the newly announced Revuelto and the upcoming Urus, or full electrics like the Lanzador concept.

Retaining Talent through Sustainability

On the other hand, Candice Holcomb, CFO of nonprofit organization Generation West Virginia, is focusing on the state's future by working to retain home-grown talent. Holcomb emphasizes the importance of respecting West Virginia's history while providing opportunities for success within the state to prevent the brain drain. She underscores the necessity of her organization to honor its legacy while adapting to the demands of a changing world.

Both Poma and Holcomb are leveraging their financial acumen to shape a more sustainable future for their respective organizations. As Poma succinctly puts it, the guiding principle in these transformative times should be to 'do what you say and say what you do'.