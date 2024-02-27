Final $2M Community Grants Round Opens for South West Businesses: Workshops Announced

The State Government has unveiled the last opportunity for South West businesses and organizations to secure a piece of a $2 million funding pie through the Community Small Grants Fund. Aimed at bolstering local enterprises and stimulating regional economic development, this final round offers grants of up to $100,000. To guide potential applicants, workshops are slated for March 12 in Bridgetown and Manjimup, and March 13 in Nannup.

Unlocking Potential: South West's Final Grant Call

In an initiative to empower local businesses and foster community growth, the State Government's final round of the Community Small Grants Fund is now open. With $2 million available, this funding opportunity is designed to support the diverse needs of South West's business community, enabling them to thrive and expand. Eligible businesses and organizations are encouraged to apply, with the possibility of receiving substantial financial assistance.

Workshop Support for Applicants

Understanding the complexities of grant applications, the government has arranged free workshops in Bridgetown, Manjimup, and Nannup. These sessions aim to provide valuable insights and guidance on how to submit a successful application, ensuring applicants are well-informed and supported throughout the process. Scheduled for mid-March, these workshops represent a critical resource for any business looking to leverage this final grant opportunity.

Community and Economic Development at Heart

This grant program stands as a testament to the government's commitment to nurturing the economic landscape of the South West. By providing significant financial backing, local businesses can undertake projects or expansions that may have been out of reach, thereby contributing to the broader goal of regional prosperity. The impact of this funding is expected to resonate well beyond the immediate recipients, enhancing community development and economic growth within the region.

As the Community Small Grants Fund enters its final round, the anticipation and excitement among South West businesses are palpable. This initiative not only offers a financial lifeline to local enterprises but also underscores the importance of community and economic development in the region. The upcoming workshops provide a golden opportunity for potential applicants to understand the grant process and refine their proposals, maximizing their chances of success. As we look towards the future, the lasting effects of this fund on the South West's business landscape and community well-being are eagerly awaited.