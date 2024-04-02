Filipino Joint Venture Wins Big: P112M Bid for Comelec's 2025 Internet Voting Project

MANILA -- In a significant stride towards modernizing the electoral process for overseas Filipinos, the Commission on Elections (Comelec) has tentatively selected a joint venture between SMS Global Technologies, Inc. and Sequent Tech, Inc. for its Online Voting and Counting System (OVCS) contract. With a remarkably low bid of P112 million, this partnership outshone three other contenders, aiming to revolutionize how Filipinos abroad participate in the 2025 midterm elections.

Competitive Bidding Process

The project, with a generous budget allocation of P465.8 million from Comelec, witnessed competitive bidding, underscoring the government's commitment to leveraging technology for enhanced electoral participation. SMS Global Technologies, a company with a rich portfolio including the National ID's Secure Online Services Cloud, emerged as the frontrunner. While the joint venture of Voatz, Inc., ePLDT, Inc., and eBiZolution, Inc. also met the eligibility criteria, their financial bid of P435.5 million was significantly higher. In contrast, Indra Soluciones Technologias de la Infomation, SLU faced disqualification due to non-compliant financial documents, and the AMA Group-Dasan-Kevoting consortium was eliminated early in the eligibility phase.

Next Steps and Evaluation

With the initial selection process completed, Comelec's Special Bids and Awards Committee, led by Vice Chair Atty. John Rex Laudiangco, will now conduct a thorough post-qualification evaluation. This phase will scrutinize the joint venture's capability by examining their documentations and reviewing past and present projects. Should SMS Global Technologies and Sequent Tech fail to meet the stringent requirements, Comelec has the option to consider the bid from the Voatz, Inc. consortium. This meticulous evaluation process ensures that the chosen system will be robust, secure, and capable of facilitating overseas internet voting effectively.

Implications for Overseas Voting

