Fiji’s Mining Future: Minister Vosarogo Stresses Landowner Consent and Legal Protection

Addressing the concerns of landowners is pivotal to the smooth execution of mining operations in Fiji, according to the Minister for Lands and Mineral Resources, Filimoni Vosarogo. He stressed the government’s commitment to safeguarding the entitlements of landowners within the legal framework, ensuring they receive a fair share of the benefits from these projects. Vosarogo emphasized the paramount importance of obtaining landowners’ consent before the commencement of project operations, aiming to preclude the escalation of unresolved issues over time.

Legal Protection of Landowners’ Rights

Vosarogo also underscored the indispensable role that lawyers have in defending the rights of landowners under project agreements. Legal protection is crucial in safeguarding landowners’ interests and preventing potential exploitation, providing a sense of security for those whose lands are tapped for these projects.

Fiji as a Mining Country

The Minister went on to contemplate whether Fiji should be recognized as a mining country. He referenced the long-standing Vatukoula mine, which already has a 20-year plan in place, and the promising Tuvatu mine. Additionally, he mentioned ongoing negotiations at Mount Kasi. Exploration licenses are being issued in various regions, including the North, Serua, and the highlands of Viti Levu.

Increasing Contribution to GDP

Despite the Minerals Department’s current contribution of only 2% to Fiji’s GDP, there’s a strong aspiration to increase this percentage. However, this ambition does not overshadow the commitment to uphold environmental integrity and the rights of landowners. The government aims to maintain a neutral stance, facilitating dialogue between investors and landowners, and ensuring that investments improve the livelihoods of those affected by mining activities.