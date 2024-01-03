en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Business

Fiji’s Labasa Chamber of Commerce Operated Illegally for 13 Years

author
By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 3, 2024 at 3:09 am EST
Fiji’s Labasa Chamber of Commerce Operated Illegally for 13 Years

In a revelation that has sent ripples across Fiji’s business community, the Labasa Chamber of Commerce was found to have been operating without legal status for the past 13 years. This unexpected discovery was made by the new leadership team, headed by President Vinesh Dayal, who assumed office in September 2023 and began probing into the Chamber’s operational status.

Uncovering the Anomaly

Upon their ascension to office, Dayal and his team embarked on an investigation into the Chamber’s standing. The results uncovered a chilling reality: the Chamber had been deregistered by the Ministry of Industrial Relations, effectively rendering it an illegal entity. The reasons behind this drastic action taken by the Ministry remain shrouded in mystery, raising significant concerns about the Chamber’s compliance with regulations and legal norms.

Setting Things Right

The revelation spurred the new leadership into immediate action. They set about undertaking the necessary legal procedures to reinstate the Chamber as a legal entity. Their efforts were directed not only towards rectifying the past oversight but also towards ensuring the Chamber’s future operations would not be hindered by similar issues. To this end, they sought to involve a host of other government ministries, aiming to anchor the Chamber’s operation securely within the purview of the law.

Maintaining Relationships Amidst Revelations

Despite the surprising discovery of the Chamber’s lack of legal status, the current team made a conscious decision to maintain a collaborative relationship with the former Chamber executives. This decision underscores the importance that they placed on fostering good relationships and mutual respect within the business community, even in the face of challenging circumstances.

0
Business Fiji
author

BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Related news

Scatec ASA Continues Share-Based Incentive Program for Key Employees

By Justice Nwafor

NACFE Report Advocates Integrated Rail and Truck Services for Enhanced Freight Efficiency

By Bijay Laxmi

Jupiter Fund Management Appoints Crispin Odey's Wife as Chair in Strategic Move; Bank of Georgia Group PLC Secures New Financing Agreements

By Sakchi Khandelwal

Beagh Castle Bags Major Development Grant from Three Ireland

By BNN Correspondents

Velocity Clinical Research Bolsters European Presence with Seven New A ...
@Business · 29 seconds
Velocity Clinical Research Bolsters European Presence with Seven New A ...
heart comment 0
Swiss Manufacturer Veratron Enters Romanian Market: A Bold Move in Vehicle Electronics

By Quadri Adejumo

Swiss Manufacturer Veratron Enters Romanian Market: A Bold Move in Vehicle Electronics
Small-Town Sandwich Shop Hit by Peculiar Burglary

By Ebenezer Mensah

Small-Town Sandwich Shop Hit by Peculiar Burglary
Newpharma Romania and Farmec Cluj Napoca Unveil AI-Powered Skin Scanning Application

By Momen Zellmi

Newpharma Romania and Farmec Cluj Napoca Unveil AI-Powered Skin Scanning Application
Hugh James Witnesses Record-Breaking Dealmaking Year in 2023

By Safak Costu

Hugh James Witnesses Record-Breaking Dealmaking Year in 2023
Latest Headlines
World News
Lady Pirates Display Improved Performance in Final 2023 Game
10 seconds
Lady Pirates Display Improved Performance in Final 2023 Game
Inverness Mother Turns Grief into Advocacy after Tragic Baby Loss
28 seconds
Inverness Mother Turns Grief into Advocacy after Tragic Baby Loss
Unveiling the Wellness Potential of Cannabidiol (CBD) Oil
29 seconds
Unveiling the Wellness Potential of Cannabidiol (CBD) Oil
Franklin County Commissioner Meeting Discusses Crucial County Matters
32 seconds
Franklin County Commissioner Meeting Discusses Crucial County Matters
Preston Indians Triumph Over Mountain Crest in Final 2023 Home Game
34 seconds
Preston Indians Triumph Over Mountain Crest in Final 2023 Home Game
Beth Robinson: A Fitness Influencer's Battle with Body Image and Online Trolling
37 seconds
Beth Robinson: A Fitness Influencer's Battle with Body Image and Online Trolling
West Side Pirates Face Decisive Defeat Against North Fremont Huskies
54 seconds
West Side Pirates Face Decisive Defeat Against North Fremont Huskies
'Yatra 2': A Decade of Politics, A Tale of Triumphs and Struggles
58 seconds
'Yatra 2': A Decade of Politics, A Tale of Triumphs and Struggles
Real Sociedad and Alaves Battle to a Draw in La Liga Thriller
2 mins
Real Sociedad and Alaves Battle to a Draw in La Liga Thriller
World Braille Day 2024: Celebrating Louis Braille's Legacy and the Power of Inclusion
4 mins
World Braille Day 2024: Celebrating Louis Braille's Legacy and the Power of Inclusion
32nd Anniversary of 'Wednesday Demonstration': A Resonating Call for Justice Amidst Regional Tensions
8 mins
32nd Anniversary of 'Wednesday Demonstration': A Resonating Call for Justice Amidst Regional Tensions
Michael Smith Triumphs Over Michael Van Gerwen in Historic Darts Championship Match
38 mins
Michael Smith Triumphs Over Michael Van Gerwen in Historic Darts Championship Match
Vietnam's UNESCO Heritage Sites: A Rising Force in Global Tourism
4 hours
Vietnam's UNESCO Heritage Sites: A Rising Force in Global Tourism
India's Truckers' Strike Called Off, Saudi Arabia Joins BRICS, and More
5 hours
India's Truckers' Strike Called Off, Saudi Arabia Joins BRICS, and More
Fermi Paradox and the Search for Extraterrestrial Intelligence: A Closer Look
6 hours
Fermi Paradox and the Search for Extraterrestrial Intelligence: A Closer Look
Nepal's Political Metamorphosis: Royal Massacre to Republic
6 hours
Nepal's Political Metamorphosis: Royal Massacre to Republic
New Zealand's Economy in Transition: Reflecting on 2023 and Looking Ahead to 2024
7 hours
New Zealand's Economy in Transition: Reflecting on 2023 and Looking Ahead to 2024
Wolf Moon Howls in the New Year with Astronomical Spectacles to Follow
9 hours
Wolf Moon Howls in the New Year with Astronomical Spectacles to Follow

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app