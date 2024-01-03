Fiji’s Labasa Chamber of Commerce Operated Illegally for 13 Years

In a revelation that has sent ripples across Fiji’s business community, the Labasa Chamber of Commerce was found to have been operating without legal status for the past 13 years. This unexpected discovery was made by the new leadership team, headed by President Vinesh Dayal, who assumed office in September 2023 and began probing into the Chamber’s operational status.

Uncovering the Anomaly

Upon their ascension to office, Dayal and his team embarked on an investigation into the Chamber’s standing. The results uncovered a chilling reality: the Chamber had been deregistered by the Ministry of Industrial Relations, effectively rendering it an illegal entity. The reasons behind this drastic action taken by the Ministry remain shrouded in mystery, raising significant concerns about the Chamber’s compliance with regulations and legal norms.

Setting Things Right

The revelation spurred the new leadership into immediate action. They set about undertaking the necessary legal procedures to reinstate the Chamber as a legal entity. Their efforts were directed not only towards rectifying the past oversight but also towards ensuring the Chamber’s future operations would not be hindered by similar issues. To this end, they sought to involve a host of other government ministries, aiming to anchor the Chamber’s operation securely within the purview of the law.

Maintaining Relationships Amidst Revelations

Despite the surprising discovery of the Chamber’s lack of legal status, the current team made a conscious decision to maintain a collaborative relationship with the former Chamber executives. This decision underscores the importance that they placed on fostering good relationships and mutual respect within the business community, even in the face of challenging circumstances.