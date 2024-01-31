Fiji Hardwood Corporation Contributes $879,730 to Fijian Government

In a remarkable financial gesture, the Fiji Hardwood Corporation Limited (FHCL) has handed over a cheque amounting to $879,730.69 to the Fijian Government. This significant payment comprises the lease rental for the first half of 2024, along with the stumpage fees for the entire year of 2023.

Payment Derived from Extensive Plantation Estate

The funds generated for this payment stem from a sprawling plantation estate that spans over 75,223 hectares. A significant portion of this vast land, precisely 41,325 hectares, is dedicated to the cultivation of mahogany, a valuable wood species known for its durability and aesthetic appeal.

Official Ceremony Marks the Handover

The cheque was formally handed over to the Minister for iTaukei Affairs, Ifereimi Vasu, by FHCL chairperson Iowane Naiveli. The handover took place during an official ceremony, reflecting the magnitude of this financial contribution to the government.

Empowering Landowning Units

During the ceremony, Minister Vasu seized the opportunity to urge FHCL to foster stronger ties with landowning units. He stressed the vital role of such collaborative efforts in empowering these respective groups. The Minister expressed his firm belief that the empowerment of landowning units would continue under the strategic guidance of the Coalition Government.

First Update to Stumpage Fees in Five Years

The payment of the lease rental is an advance for the forthcoming six months, marking the first revision to stumpage fees in a span of five years. Minister Vasu highlighted the Coalition Government's simple yet effective measures to revamp the mahogany industry, which have begun to bear significant fruit.

He also hinted at a forthcoming review of the mahogany industry, which is anticipated to introduce further enhancements and drive the industry towards greater heights. The Minister's remarks point towards a promising future for the mahogany industry, marked by strategic changes and sustained growth.